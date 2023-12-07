UPDATE: New details released in shooting that left two dead, two injured

Dec. 7—GREEN VALLEY — New details were released Thursday about a murder-suicide shooting Wednesday evening in Mercer County which claimed the lives of an 11-year-old girl and the shooter as well as injuring two other individuals.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment were dispatched around 2:56 p.m. by Mercer 911 to Ceres Hollow Road near Bluefield in response to a male subject at the residence holding several subjects at gunpoint, according to a press release from Sgt. P.H. Shrewsbury of the Princeton Detachment.

At 3:05 p.m. troopers arrived at the residence and discovered a male and female suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and body, Shrewsbury said. Troopers made entry into the residence and discovered a female 11-year-old juvenile to be deceased from a gunshot wound and a male to be deceased from a gunshot wound.

After further investigation it was discovered that the male, identified as Kenneth Smith, was the shooter in this incident and had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shrewsbury said.

The wounded subjects were immediately given medical care by troopers on scene and transported to WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital and then to Roanoke Memorial in critical condition. The West Virginia State Police Crime Scene unit was contacted to assist with the scene investigation, Shrewsbury said.

Troopers C.W. Havens and D.A. Miller will be conducting the investigation.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com