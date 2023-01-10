Some details released in slaying of family

Jan. 9—HIGH POINT — A 45-year-old man with a history of mental health problems shot his wife and three children Saturday morning at home before fatally shooting himself.

Little information was released until Monday, when the High Point Police Department said that Robert J. Crayton Jr. shot his wife, Athalia A. Crayton, 46, 18-year-old son Kasin Crayton, 18, and two other children, 16 and 10, whose names were not released. All five lived at the house in the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive, in a north High Point neighborhood off Deep River Road.

A man and a woman in their 20s — one a family member and one an acquaintance — got out of the house as the shooting began, police said. They were the ones who called 911 shortly after 7 a.m. screaming for help.

Police Lt. Patrick Welch, head of the department's Violent Crimes Unit, said Robert Crayton had a history of mental health problems. Police officers had gone to the Craytons' house six times since 2014. Prior to Saturday, the most recent was Jan. 3, 2022, when officers served an order for Robert Crayton to be involuntarily committed for mental health treatment.

Welch said police haven't found any record so far that Crayton was ever arrested.

Investigators continue to look for a motive for the shootings, but Welch and Police Chief Travis Stroud said a reason may never be pinpointed.

"We may never know why," Welch said during a press briefing at the High Point Police Department headquarters.

Stroud said that "questions will go unanswered."

Stroud said that, in his 27 years with the High Point Police Department, there's never been a violent crime like what happened Saturday.

Residents of the neighborhood interviewed on Saturday said that they were stunned by the killings in what they called a usually quiet area. The neighborhood is tucked between Deep River Road and Eastchester Drive east of Oak Hollow Lake.

Stroud and Welch said that the officers who worked inside the house and saw the bodies are being offered counseling and related services.

Story continues

"These police officers saw things you can't unsee," Stroud said.

The deaths were the first homicides in High Point in 2023.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul