New details released in Tacoma suspicious death

Authorities have released new details in the suspicious death that happened on Sept. 3. on Upper Park Street in Tacoma.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 18-year-old Chloee Moore of Tacoma. The cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

Tacoma firefighters were called to the 2900 Block of Upper Park Street around 1 a.m. for a brush fire. After they put out the fire, they found Moore’s body in the debris.

Police detectives believe that Moore was dowsed with an accelerant and intentionally set on fire. It is not known if she was already deceased before this occurred. There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call South Sound 911 or Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS.