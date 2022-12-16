Details released on Tucson police shooting that killed man

Pima officials released new details on a Tucson police shooting that left one man dead in early December.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said officers responded to a Circle K near Grant and Oracle roads at around 7:07 p.m. on Dec. 4, where they found a man with injuries "consistent with a sharp instrument." Tucson officers learned that the man had originally gotten into an argument with another man at a mobile home park near Rillito Street and 13th Avenue.

The injured man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as officers arrived at the mobile home park and ordered occupants to leave their homes. Police said multiple people complied with officers' commands but the man suspected of assault, identified by police as 56-year-old Steven Garcia, remained inside.

Police said officers continued ordering Garcia to exit the home when a gunshot was heard inside the residence before Garcia stood at the entryway holding a handgun and fired at officers, striking a patrol vehicle.

Police returned fire, striking Garcia who was later pronounced deceased. The involved Tucson police officers include the following:

Sgt. Dustin Dial, a 23-year veteran with the department.

K-9 Officer Erin Schneider, an 11-year veteran with the department.

Officer Joseph Dicochea, a 1-year veteran with the department.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, an organization comprised of law enforcement agencies in southern Arizona, will conduct a criminal investigation into the shooting with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Sahuarita Police Department leading the investigation.

The Tucson Police Department will conduct an administrative investigation to determine whether officers violated protocol.

