New details released in Whitmer kidnap case: An FBI rat may help the defense

A defendant in the alleged Governor Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot is asking the court again to dismiss the case, claiming he has more proof that the government's case is no good.

Specifically, defendant Kaleb Franks is questioning the federal government's use of a rogue undercover informant who allegedly worked as a "double agent," secretly plotting to help the suspects snatch the governor, while also allegedly trying to thwart their arrests.

This photo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom left, Daniel Harris, Barry Croft, and Ty Garbin. A federal judge on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, said he would postpone the Oct. 12 trial of five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The government disclosed this detail in a court filing last week and said it fired this paid informant, though Franks is now looking to use this information to his advantage, saying it supports what the defense has been arguing all along: that the defendants were entrapped.

In a Tuesday court filing, the defense offered new details about the so-called "double-agent" informant and the FBI's discovery that he had gone rogue, which was captured in an FBI memo that the defense has now made public.

With trial just two months away, the defense disclosed several new details in the case this week, including that FBI informants used key fobs to spy on the defendants and that those gadgets captured conversations that the jury needs to hear. It also offered new information about the so-called "double agent," including that he paid for, organized and attended multiple meetings and exercises with the defendants, including a national group meeting in Peebles, Ohio, where he "provided pizza, moonshine and paid for (the) attendees hotel rooms."

On Tuesday came disclosure of the FBI memo that the defense believes proves that the FBI knew the informant was "leading the conversations," "shaping" the plans and "making concerted efforts to ingratiate himself with the defendants."

That memo, which captures an FBI agent's summation of how the informant was performing, includes the following:

"(The informant) appeared to be fully cooperative with the FBI pertaining to militia matters and disrupting the plot (to) kidnap the governor of Michigan. (He) didn't always appear to fully understand the scope and limitations of how the FBI conducted its investigations or what was expected of him."

The memo continued:

"He was directed to be a sponge during conversations with subjects of interests. However, frequently (the informant) could be heard taking control of conversations and providing a lot of input. (He) appeared to enjoy being a person in charge and relishes the respect and admiration of their peers."

Then came talk of the informant "embellishing" deeds and abilities.

"It was hard to determine at times if this was to increase his bona fides, or for his own ego, or if it was to steer the investigation," the memo states.

"This passage demonstrates the firm ground supporting the defense’s position that

(the informant) manipulated this investigation," defense attorney Scott Graham argued in the filing.

Graham's client and four other men are scheduled to go to trial on March 8 on federal kidnapping conspiracy charges. A sixth defendant, Ty Garbin, who has pleaded guilty in the case and is serving a six-year prison sentence, is expected to testify against the others.

On Christmas Day the defense asked the court to dismiss the case on multiple grounds -- entrapment being the leading defense argument -- and Graham is now asking the judge to consider the FBI memo as more proof.

An attorney for Adam Fox, the accused ringleader in the case, has argued that the government's "double-agent" story is self-serving.

"The Government’s claim that (the informant) is a “double agent” is an attempt by the

government to distance itself from the statements made by (the informant) during the investigation," attorney Christopher Gibbons argued in a court filing this week.

New details about how that informant misbehaved, and the FBI's discovery of his misbehavior, were disclosed in a new court filing this week. The defense published a memo in which an FBI agent discusses the discovery that the informant was trying to coverup his missteps, including asking another informant -- not knowing they were an informant -- to "delete the in-car recording of the surveillance of the governor's home."

The FBI made this discovery on Oct. 8, 2020, the same day the six federal suspects were arrested in a sting.

"On Oct. 8, 2020, the FBI received information that (the informant) was attempting to influence other individuals to dispose of items which ... may be of evidentiary value to a federal investigation," the FBI memo states. "(This informant) was also suspected of planning to travel to Michigan to harm an individual. (The informant), who is a convicted felon, may also have been in possession of firearms, outside the scope of the otherwise illegal activity that was provided by the FBI."

Graham questions how and why the FBI continued to use this informant for another three weeks while asking him to "lay low." The informant, who allegedly tipped off one defendant about the impending arrest, wasn't kicked off the case until Oct. 27, 2020, almost three weeks after the suspects' arrests.

The day before the arrests, court records state, an FBI agent thanked the informant for his service.

"So one can’t help but wonder (1) how closely was the FBI truly monitoring the (informant) if they didn’t suspect the October 8 revelations; and (2) did they suspect those revelations and look the other way as long as it was convenient to do so," Graham argues in his filing.

Graham also questions if the government got rid of the informant "only once they had to because of concerns about this case’s progress."

The government, which has kicked four rogue actors off the Whitmer investigation, including three FBI agents and a paid informant, maintains it has a strong case that will prevail at trial. It has repeatedly scoffed at the entrapment allegations, arguing it has evidence showing that the defendants not only talked about kidnapping the governor, but took steps to make it happen, including: they cased Whitmer's vacation house twice, drew up maps, bought night goggles and took extra precautions to cover up their tracks, including texting on encrypted online chats.

Meanwhile, the defense continues to pursue its entrapment argument, and has asked the judge to let jurors hear 258 statements that were captured in secret recordings and text messages, including many on key fobs. The statements involve FBI agents and an informant who were kicked off the case and will not be testifying at trial. The government has argued their comments are hearsay and should not be allowed at trial, though the defense disagrees.

The defense also has alleged that there will be no "bomb" evidence introduced at trial. Among the allegations is that the defendants were plotting to blow up a bridge near Whitmer's vacation house to slow down law enforcement response efforts following the planned kidnapping.

"In this case, the 'bomb' was entirely a fiction," the defense argues. "There will be no physical evidence of a bomb introduced at trial because no bomb ever existed, as a prop, or otherwise."

