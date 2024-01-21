New details released on woman killed, left by Millcreek dumpster

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — Unified Police have released new details in the murder investigation of 25-year-old Esperanza Chavez, whose body was discovered leaning against a dumpster in Millcreek Saturday morning.

At 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 20, police received a call regarding a body at 3994 South 300 West in Millcreek. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that the victim, identified as Chavez, was deceased with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police later reviewed surveillance footage and found that a black Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck with a partially broken passenger side window had pulled into the complex where Chavez’ body was found. The footage showed a Black man, suspected to be 46-year-old Fred Jason Edwards, wearing all black clothing and white tennis shoes, exit the vehicle.

He then went around to the passenger side and pulled Chavez’ body out of the truck, causing the passenger side window to shatter in the process. Police said the suspect then tried twice to put Chavez’ body in the dumpster, but failed both times.

He then left her body leaning against the north side of the dumpster before getting into the truck and leaving the scene.

Upon running the truck’s license plate information, police found that the vehicle belonged to Edwards. According to police, Edwards and Chavez had history together, and appeared to have been in an intimate relationship.

Edwards was in fact arrested and charged with the assault of Chavez just three months prior to the discovery of her body. A statement of probable cause details a gruesome attack that left Chavez with “a hematoma on the left side of her forehead, scratch marks and bruising around her right eye, and a bloodshot right eye.”

Upon further review of surveillance footage, police believe that the individual who dumped Chavez’ body was Fred Edwards.

Through investigation, police found that Edwards was attempting to admit himself into the University of Utah psychiatric hospital. Detectives then located Edwards at the university’s Emergency Department waiting room, just 11 hours after Chavez’ body was dumped.

Edwards’ Chevrolet truck, with a broken passenger window, was also found at the university. According to police, Edwards was wearing different clothing than what was seen on surveillance, but was still wearing the same white tennis shoes.

Upon his arrest, Edwards waived his Miranda Rights, admitting to police that he was in an intimate relationship with Chavez, and that he had been “driving around in his truck all night.”

He denied pulling Chavez’ body out of his truck and leaving her by the dumpster. Police said that he still denied involvement after being told about the video surveillance.

Edwards is a documented gang member with a violent criminal history, including “many assaults, mayhem, resisting arrest, threats, retaliation against a witness and escape from custody,” according to the statement of probable cause.

Edwards was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on the charges of murder (first-degree felony), obstruction of justice (second-degree felony), and abuse or desecration of a dead human body (third-degree felony).

