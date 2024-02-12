Details remain scarce in death of Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez

Jonah Hernandez, a two-year veteran of the Las Cruces Police Department, was killed on Sunday, Feb. 11 as he responded to a trespassing call on the 300 block of South Valley Drive.

Hernandez, 35, left behind a wife and two young sons. He was a 2005 graduate of Andres High School in El Paso.

A lot of questions remain in what led to Hernandez's death, including the name of the 29-year-old man suspected of stabbing Hernandez to death. Las Cruces Police did not release the man's name. LCPD did reveal that the man was subsequently shot and killed by a witness, according to police, who then used Hernandez's radio to call for help.

Hernandez died of the injuries at Mountain View Regional Medical Center.

The name of the witness who shot Hernandez's attacker has also not been released.

A Las Cruces spokesperson told the Sun-News to reserve its questions for a press conference that had yet to be scheduled, where it said it would provide updates on the ongoing investigation.

Las Cruces and New Mexico leaders respond to Hernandez's death

A number of local and state leaders and agencies voiced their condolences for Hernandez, his family and LCPD via social media.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday released a statement that read, "I am horrified to hear of the murder of a young officer in Las Cruces last night. Officer Hernandez was, by all accounts, a dedicated and brave public servant and an outstanding son, husband and father.

“I am praying for Officer Hernandez’s wife, his two sons, his friends and family, his colleagues at the Las Cruces Police Department, and the Las Cruces community as they grieve his sudden and terrible loss. This loss is felt acutely by every first responder and their families, who selflessly serve and protect New Mexicans every day.

“Officer Hernandez, thank you for your service.”

According to an Instagram post, Mayor Pro Tem Johana Bencomo said, "I am holding Officer Hernandez's family, his friends, and LCPD siblings in my thoughts and prayers. My heart is absolutely broken for this tragic loss. My heart goes out to the witness and the family of the suspect."

"I am shocked and heartbroken by the tragic loss of @LasCrucesPolice Officer Jonah Hernandez, who died from injuries received in the line of duty Sunday responding to a trespassing call. My prayers and thoughts go out to Officer Hernandez’s family and friends," wrote Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales on his X page.

The New Mexico State Police posted a message to its Facebook page that read, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Hernandez family during this difficult time. May you find strength and solace in the cherished memories of a fallen hero. Rest in peace, Officer Hernandez. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten."

