New details reveal identity of man shot by Rockford police, what led to the shooting

ROCKFORD — The name of the man shot and killed Thursday has been identified as Peter J. Jaeger.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force released the man's name Friday as well as more details about the events leading up to the shooting.

At about 8:25 p.m. Thursday, Rockford police officers were dispatched to 4175 Linden Road for a domestic disturbance. The caller informed 911 dispatchers her husband, Peter Jaeger, was being verbally abusive towards her.

More:Rockford police: Officer shot and killed armed man after responding to domestic dispute

The domestic disturbance escalated, and the woman locked herself in the bathroom and waited for the police to arrive. Hanley said during the 911 call, Peter Jaeger can be heard yelling at his wife and claiming he may commit suicide by police when they arrive.

The officers arrived at 8:31 p.m., according to Hanley. Shortly after their arrival, officers heard the woman screaming while Peter Jaeger appeared to be breaking into the locked bathroom where she was hiding.

Believing the domestic disturbance had become physical, Hanley said the officers made entry into the house through the garage. Almost immediately after making entry, Hanley said the officers were confronted by Peter Jaeger who was holding a gun. One of the officers fired four times at Peter Jaeger.

Jaeger was given medical treatment at the scene and was later transported to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

At the request of Police Chief Carla Redd, the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force arrived on scene and took over the investigation. Officers from Rockford Police Department will not participate in the investigation.

Hanley said task force investigators are in the preliminary stages of the investigation as they are still interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence from the scene and obtaining video evidence, including the officers’ body cam footage.

Story continues

The body cam footage is not being released at this time, and the name of the officer who fired the fatal rounds is expected to be released early next week.

"It is imperative that the community understand that the following information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence," Hanley said. "The task force and the State’s Attorney’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed. Further, the State’s Attorney will, and must, reserve all judgment until the investigation is complete."

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Peter J. Jaeger identified as man fatally shot by Rockford police