Details reveal what led to Stockton sergeant being shot 'square in his chest'

Editor's note: Body camera video, obtained by local television stations, is attached showing the moments before a Stockton sergeant was shot. Viewer discretion is advised.

A sergeant's frantic voice, engine revving followed by dramatic rapid gunfire put new details into perspective Thursday as Stockton police released more information about what led to the man being shot "square in his chest."

Chief Stanley McFadden’s comments from police headquarters in downtown Stockton marked his first public statement about the violent carjacking Wednesday morning that police say led to the shooting of the sergeant who was chasing a stolen Lexus.

The carjacking began sometime around 3 a.m. near Knickerbocker and Bedlow Drive in north Stockton, when the carjacker or carjackers beat the 69-year-old owner of the Lexus with a firearm. The vehicle owner called police as the thieves drove away, the chief said.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden speaks about the arraignment of alleged serial killer Wesley Brownlee last year. On Thursday, McFadden addressed the public about the shooting of a Stockton police sergeant earlier this week.

“Six to seven seconds” later, he said, officers arrived at the scene. By 3:21 a.m. the sergeant — whom the department has not identified — found the vehicle roughly 3 miles south, near Gateway Court and Kentfield Drive, McFadden said.

At 3:22 a.m., the carjackers opened gunfire at the sergeant’s SUV, the chief said.

A roughly one-minute clip of body camera footage the department released Thursday captured the moment of the shooting. The video, taken from the sergeant’s perspective via the camera mounted on his body, shows him behind the wheel of a police SUV, driving under trees in the dark.

“Turning into Gateway Court,” the sergeant can be heard updating dispatchers.

Moments later, he reports, “shots fired! Shots fired!”

Then, “I’m shot!”

Meanwhile, more than 25 shots ring out rapidly, with no pause in gunfire.

“They’re still shooting,” the sergeant calls out over the radio with pain audible in his voice. Despite the pain, he continues to give dispatchers information.

Backup officers were at the scene within a minute, McFadden said.

At least eight bullet holes pierced the front of the sergeant’s SUV, including at least three through the windshield, seen in photographs the police department released Thursday afternoon.

The sergeant was shot "multiple times, one square in his chest,” McFadden said, adding the bulletproof vest saved the sergeant's life. The nine-year veteran of the department was released Wednesday night from the hospital.

'Leading from the front'

It’s unclear where the shooter or shooters fled in the immediate aftermath. Their flight from justice kicked off an hours-long lockdown of the Jamestown neighborhood Wednesday, involving dozens of police units and two armored SWAT vehicles.

Around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning — as police aimed multiple assault-style rifles at an apartment complex at the corner of the intersection where the shooting occurred — five young people emerged and were put into waiting police vehicles.

One was 20-year-old Sunthawon "Benny" Savon, who was booked into jail Wednesday on suspicion of carjacking and attempted homicide of a police officer, police said.

Detectives don’t yet know if one or multiple people fired at the sergeant, McFadden said, though they do know multiple people were inside the stolen Lexus.

Savon will be formally charged at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the superior courthouse in downtown Stockton, a spokesman for the district attorney said Thursday. As of yet, no evidence against Savon has been presented in court.

If convicted, Savon faces life in prison. The use of a gun could add years to any life sentence.

McFadden praised the sergeant for leading the way.

“A carjacking happened, (and) our officers do what they’re trained to do,” the chief said. “A sergeant leading from the front, that’s what he did. No more than what he expects of his officers.”

“He’s eager to get back to work,” he added.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

