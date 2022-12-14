New details revealed in attack on Paul Pelosi

Dr. Phil CBS

Thirty-eight years ago, Patty Prewitt’s husband, Bill, her high school sweetheart, was shot dead in his bed with his own gun as he lay next to her. Two days later, Patty was arrested, convicted of his murder, and sentenced to life in prison. For the past 36 years, Patty has maintained her innocence. In the video above, she speaks to Dr. Phil from prison. Hear what she says happened the night her husband was killed. On Wednesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “36 Years and Counting: Clemency for Patty?” Dr. Phil discusses Prewitt's case with her daughter. Plus, Prewitt's attorney, two Missouri state Representatives, and “Wrongful Convictions” podcasters share why they support her bid for clemency. Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: From PTA Mom To Convicted Murderer TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?