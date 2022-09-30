New details revealed in double homicide in West Peoria

PEORIA − A judge on Friday ordered a 34-year-old man to be held on $5 million bond in connection with the fatal shootings of his wife and stepson in West Peoria.

Judge Albert Purham, Jr., said it was the highest bond he had ever set in his nearly 20 years on the bench and noted that Rickey J. Payne deserved it.

The judge said Payne, who is from Mississippi but living in West Peoria, "executed (his stepson) because he was in the way" and deemed the man a danger and a threat to the community. A prosecutor said that Payne had prior convictions from Iowa and Mississippi and was considered an "extreme flight risk," another reason for the higher bond.

Payne appeared in court Friday, a day after the double homicide rocked the West Peoria community. He was charged with six counts of murder in connection with the fatal shootings at the family home in the 100 block of North Cedar Avenue. The coroner on Friday identified the victims as 32-year-old Quardreka Payne and 8-year-old Cael Thornton.

Details from court about the homicide

Assistant State's Attorney Jason Ramos said Peoria County deputies were called to North Cedar Avenue after a 911 call came in at 8:18 a.m. Thursday. They found Payne outside, and he initially told them that he had been out for a walk and noticed a broken window when he got back. He called into the house but no one answered, he told deputies.

Officers forced their way into the home and found Quardreka Payne on the floor in a pool of blood. Upstairs, they found the young boy. Both were dead.

Officers found a silver handgun at the scene. Payne later admitted it was one he had just gotten from a cousin in Springfield, the prosecutor said.

Argument preceded shootings

When deputies took Payne back to their station for an interview, he initially denied involvement. But later, he said he and his wife had gotten into a fight the night before. The argument, Payne told detectives, appeared to start over late-night text messages that Quardreka Payne had received.

Story continues

Rickey Payne said his wife initially pulled out a handgun she had, but put it away. Then, he told deputies he raised up his gun and a struggle ensued. The gun went off and she was struck, he told deputies.

She was still able to walk around and was coming back at him, which prompted him to shoot her again, Ramos told the judge.

Cael, Rickey Payne's stepson, came downstairs to find out what was going on and Payne told deputies he told the 8-year-old boy to go back upstairs. But the boy didn't listen and kept coming back downstairs.

"At this point, Payne said he followed the boy up the stairs, told him to lie down and shot him twice in the head," Ramos said in court.

While Ramos was giving his basis for the charges, Payne could be seen on the video-conferencing screen with little emotion. After Purham's strong words in court, Payne attempted to say something, but opted to remain silent after talking to his public defender.

Ramos said Quardreka Payne's brother had mentioned to deputies that his sister's husband had sent violent Facebook messages to her. The brother told deputies he was very possessive and abusive toward his sister.

Payne said he planned to hire a private attorney.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: West Peoria homicides: Argument over text messages preceded shootings