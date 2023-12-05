New details revealed about Peppa Pig Theme Park opening in Texas

The world's first Peppa Pig Theme Park is located beside LEGOLAND Floirda.

The company behind LEGOLAND and Madam Tussauds wants to help young families make their first theme park memories in Texas.

New details on Merlin Entertainments' next Peppa Pig Theme Park were released Tuesday. It'll be North America's second Peppa Pig Theme Park. The first opened in Central Florida last year.

"Every corner of the Peppa Pig Theme Park will be designed with preschoolers in mind, from first roller coaster rides to live shows, water play and perfectly sized playscapes," Brittany Williams, senior public relations manager with Merlin Entertainments, said in a press release.

Here's what families should know about Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth.

Where will Peppa Pig Theme Park be located?

The park will be located in North Richland Hills. The area is already home to Peppa Pig World of Play Dallas, an indoor play center in Grapevine, just north of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

"North Texas is growing and vibrant – Merlin Entertainments is excited to have the opportunity to add a world-class entertainment experience to residents and visitors alike," the company previously said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Universal is also buildling a family-friendly theme park in the area. The company broke ground on Universal Kids Resort in Frisco in November.

When will the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Texas open?

No exact date has been released other than 2024.

What age is good for Peppa Pig Theme Park?

The parks' attractions are aimed at preschoolers and their families.

How many rides are there in Peppa Pig Theme Park?

There will be five rides at the Texas park, which guests may recognize from Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida.

There will also be a Muddy Puddles Splash Pad and seven theme "playscapes."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Peppa Pig Theme Park in Texas will echo Florida park experiences