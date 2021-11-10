Grandchild, alleged DUI driver killed in wreck that hurt sleepover friend in Greenville

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office shared video and audio Wednesday of the circumstances surrounding a wreck that killed two people, including a 7-year-old girl, in a case of suspected drunk driving on White Horse Road on Monday night.

Aaliyah King, 7, of Piedmont, was identified by the Greenville County Coroner's Office as the child who was killed. She was in an SUV with a grandparent and a sleepover friend that was struck head-on by a man fleeing a deputy after dragging a muffler in a large store parking lot, video shows.

The driver of that car, Aydin Adil Oglu-Mammadov, 35, of Greenville, was also killed in the wreck, according to the Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Office.

A deputy walked up to Oglu-Mammadov in his car just before 8 p.m. Monday and attempted to stop him, but Oglu-Mammadov, who appeared to be impaired, drove off, video shows.

The deputy on foot observed Oglu-Mammadov's direction and reported the circumstances over his radio before returning to his vehicle to seek Oglu-Mammadov. Within a couple minutes, the deputy arrived on the scene of the wreck, video shows.

No other law enforcement had engaged pursuit, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Aaliyah King, a 5-year-old friend and the grandparent who was the driver of that car were taken to the hospital, where Aaliyah died, according to authorities.

The Highway Patrol, which is investigating the wreck, reported that Oglu-Mammadov had crossed the road's centerline before the collision.

