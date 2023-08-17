New details in 'Rust' case uncovered during deposition
New details in 'Rust' case uncovered during deposition
New details in 'Rust' case uncovered during deposition
The Rays placed the All-Star shortstop on the restricted list earlier this week.
The president’s son and business partners made over $20 million from foreign business deals since Joe Biden was first elected vice president in 2008, the GOP alleges.
Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis gave former President Trump and the 18 other defendants until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender after being indicted on 41 counts related to alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election. Here's what we know about the arrest and booking in Georgia.
Here are the best iPhone cases you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Acuña is on pace to found the 35-homer, 75-steal club, but another number shows his ascent into the stratosphere of historic hitters.
Wilson and Stewart faced off in the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday, while Thomas has made history this season.
Trump's towering legal problems could affect financial markets and the economy in unexpected ways. Here's how it might all shake out.
More than 10,000 shoppers give these odor absorbing bags a perfect five-star rating.
Legal experts weigh in on Michael Oher's lawsuit against the Tuohys. Their story inspired the hit film "The Blind Side," which the NFL athlete claims he did not profit from.
The former president and 18 allies are being charged under the statute originally intended to target organized crime.
When Hernández lost the case in 2021, the judge said MLB made a compelling case that he is simply not a good enough umpire to deserve a promotion.
Fani Willis is the daughter of a onetime Black Panther who became a prominent defense attorney. A fearless prosecutor, she now faces the challenge of trying a former president.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Phone case lanyards perfectly blend fashion with function. Choose from leather, metal, fabric, rope, pearls and more materials.
The noise-cancelling beasts go toe-to-toe with pricier brands: 'Best I've ever owned.'
UBS will pay $1.44 billion in penalties to settle allegations brought by the Department of Justice that the company defrauded investors in connection with the sale of residential mortgage-backed securities during the financial crisis.
One side boasts a gentle arch for back sleepers; flip it over to find a flatter surface for stomach and side sleepers.
2024 Audi SQ8 E-Tron and Sportback E-tron add a third motor and gobs more power. Peak output in boost mode reaches 496 hp and 718 lb-ft. Starts at $90,895.
These clippers 'cut like a hot knife through butter,' reports one of over 31,000 five-star reviewers.
The popular AquaSonic comes with eight brush heads — and over 78,000 five-star reviews.