Details scarce in Reading's latest homicide

Sep. 27—Reading police continue to investigate the homicide of a city man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest before his car crashed into parked vehicles last week in the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue.

Investigators have released no details about the shooting of Jorge Pazarro-Mercedes, 27, who was behind the wheel of a car that crashed about 2 a.m. Sept. 20. They said only that he was the sole occupant of the car, which sustained severe damage. Police initially reported the incident as a fatal crash.

Pazarro-Mercedes was taken to Reading Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead a short time later by a trauma doctor.

Preliminary findings from an autopsy performed the next day show he died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the Berks County coroner's office said.

No arrests have been reported in the killing.

Police haven't said where the shooting occurred. The killing was the city's 12th murder of the year.

They ask anyone with information to contact Reading police 610-655-6116.

Tips can also be made via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411. Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.