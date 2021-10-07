NEW DETAILS: Sidney police sergeant shot twice, in stable condition; suspect at-large

Oct. 7—A Sidney police sergeant shot Wednesday night is at Miami Valley Hospital, according to the police department.

Sgt. Tim Kennedy was shot twice by Brandon Steele after officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in the 700 block of Lynn Street, according to Sidney Municipal Court records.

The 34-year-old man also reportedly fired at another officer minutes before he shot Kennedy.

Steele remains at-large and police are asking for the public's help locating him.. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351. Steele is considered armed and dangerous.

Steele was charged with two counts of felony assault Thursday morning in connection to the incident, according to court records.

When the officers arrived to serve the arrest warrant Wednesday, Steele fled on foot, according to the Sidney Police Department. An officer reportedly made contact with him near a dead end on Ronan Street, and Steele fired at the officer.

He fled again and was found minutes later in an alley off Taft Street. He then shot Kennedy, according to police. Kennedy has been with the department since 2007.

Sidney City Schools announced Thursday it would be closed for the day and canceled all activities because of a shooting.

"Sidney City Schools will be closed today (October 7) due to a shooting incident NOT involving our schools," read a statement posted on the district's Facebook page. "The shooter involved is at-large. Please look for updates through local news sources and/or the City of Sidney."

The district also canceled the homecoming parade, practices and games scheduled for Thursday.

"We are planning to find a way to highlight the Homecoming Court within our school community Wednesday, October 13, and when we do that, we will be sure to share with the public through our social media feeds," a statement read. "Volleyball Senior Night will take place at the Monday, October 11 game."

The shooting was the first of two law enforcement shootings reported within hours of each other in Ohio.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Josef Brobst was shot during traffic stop on I-75 near Findlay around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

The suspect, 42-year-old Robert Tramaine Hathorn, reportedly grabbed the trooper's gun and shot him during a scuffle. Brobst's injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to AP.

Hathon was reportedly driving a black 2016 Chevrolet Suburban with Michigan license plate C7482198.