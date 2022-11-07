NEW DETAILS: Son charged with murder after Springfield father shot to death

Nov. 7—A North Carolina man is charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his Springfield father on Sunday, police said.

Benjamin Votaw, 41, of Fayetteville, N.C., was arrested early Monday morning after surrendering himself to officers, according to Clark County Municipal Court records.

As of Monday, he is listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

Deceased is Kevin Votaw, 64, of Springfield, the Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed on Monday.

The shooting happened Sunday about 9 p.m. in the 160 block of Willis Avenue, which runs north and south off East High Street, according to a Springfield Police Division incident report.

The daughter of the elder Votaw told dispatchers that her brother had called her to say he shot their father after he "pulled a gun" on her brother's girlfriend, according to the affidavit filed in municipal court Monday.

The younger Votaw was visiting his father to introduce him to his new girlfriend. They fled the scene after Benjamin Votaw fired shots, according to the affidavit.

The elder Votaw was found dead in his living room with an "unknown amount of gunshot wounds," according to the incident report.

Police did not find a firearm "anywhere near" the father while they were investigating his Willis Avenue house, according to the affidavit.

A large presence of Springfield police officers was at the scene Sunday night, and the small street was closed.

Video posted to social media and from a neighboring house showed 10 police cruisers on the street with fire and EMS units also there.

A neighbor said he heard three shots fired, and a car fled the scene after.

A car recovered in the 2900 block of Selma Pike was connected to the shooting, a police official said. Police initially would not confirm if anyone had been detained in connection to the shooting.