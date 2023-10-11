New details surface on why former defense chief passed over for UK ambassadorship

Former defense minister Oleksii Reznikov is not currently being considered for appointment as Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom, NV has learned from several sources in the Ukrainian government.

After Reznikov’s resignation, reports emerged that he might next head the Ukrainian mission in the UK. NV tried to find out whether the former minister was actually getting ready to go to London.

"Such a possibility (of Reznikov's appointment) was indeed considered for some time, but not now," a Ukrainian government source told NV.

"His candidacy was even raised with the UK authorities a few months ago, but did not receive much approval from (UK Prime Minister Rishi) Sunak.”

Also, a request for an agrément to appoint Reznikov as Ukraine's ambassador to the UK was never submitted.

"One of the main reasons why this has been put on hold is all these scandals and corruption allegations around the Defense Ministry," adds a source close to the president.

"What are the first questions journalists will ask him, or what will be written in British newspapers immediately after his appointment? Of course, about the corruption scandals in the Ministry of Defense. Why would the president want this?"

NV asked Reznikov himself for a comment on the likelihood of his appointment as envoy to London. The former minister told us that he is currently in a regime of information silence, he does not comment on any topics and has some time to rest.

Reznikov told NV he is currently writing a book.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that Reznikov might be appointed ambassador to the United Kingdom, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in response to a question about this that he would comment on any appointments only after the relevant decrees are signed.

In September, Rustem Umerov became the new defense minister, having previously served as head of the State Property Fund and actively participated in negotiations with Russia at the beginning of the war.

His candidacy for the post, like Reznikov's, was proposed by the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak.

