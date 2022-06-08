Details surrounding stabbing in Monticello still unclear

Monticello police responded to a call at around 1 a.m. Monday morning regarding a stabbing.

MONTICELLO, Ind. — A Monticello man, 42, was reportedly stabbed at a party around 1 a.m. Monday.

"We still don't have any kind of a location as to where this occurred," Detective Steve Steele with the White County Sheriff's Department, said, "or what exactly took place.

"All I basically know is that this guy showed up at (Franciscan) with a knife in him. And then, we got a call to come talk to him."

The man has been treated and released from hospital care. An investigation is ongoing.

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

