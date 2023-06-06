NEW DETAILS: Suspect in deadly DMAX shooting out of ICU, still not charged

Jun. 6—The suspect in the workplace shooting last month at the DMAX plant that killed one man and injured another no longer requires intensive care at a local hospital.

Moraine police Sgt. Andrew Parish said Tuesday the suspect in the May 18 shooting remains hospitalized and that police are still working with the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office to determine charges.

The suspect has not been identified because he has not been formally charged.

Moraine police and fire departments responded around 9 p.m. to the Dryden Road facility on a report of an active shooting. When officers arrived, they found the suspect critically injured outside with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head and two victims inside.

Jeffrey James Allen III, 28, of Dayton was pronounced dead at the scene. A second shooting victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

"We've been able to confirm that both the suspect and Mr. Allen were apparently involved in a domestic-related feud over a female who was also an employee of the facility," he said. "During the altercation between the two males last night, the suspect produced a semi-automatic handgun and shot and killed Mr. Allen."

Police said the suspect fired at least a dozen rounds at Allen.

The second gunshot victim, Kelly Suber Jr., was not part of the ongoing dispute. He said last month that he heard the suspect and Allen arguing behind him and that when he turned around he saw the suspect pull a gun out of a backpack and shoot Allen.

Suber said it was chaotic as workers scrambled to get away. He jumped over the assembly line and when he landed, he felt his foot start to burn from where he had been shot.

"Honestly, I never thought I'd be here today," Suber said during a March 24 media briefing with Dayton attorney Michael Wright who is representing him and the family of Allen.

DMAX is a joint venture between GM and Isuzu Motors. The plant manufacturers diesel engines for Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks. Operations were temporarily suspended following the shooting, which also is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Staff writers Eric Schwartzberg and Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.