NEW DETAILS: Suspect fought with victim before deadly Xenia bar shooting

May 27—A man facing charges in the death of a Xenia man reportedly fought with him early Thursday before a shooting outside a Xenia bar.

Video footage from the Roundtable Bar on Home Avenue showed the two men in a fight just outside the door to the bar, according to Xenia Municipal Court records.

The footage showed the suspect with a handgun in his left hand while holding the victim by his throat, a Xenia police detective wrote. When the two separated, the suspect reportedly moved the gun to his right hand and the victim began to back away with his palms up.

Another camera showed a flash of light before the victim fell facedown, an affidavit read. When officers arrived they found the victim, later identified as 30-year-old Jacob S. Scoby of Xenia, in the same spot.

A person was providing medical care to Scoby when police arrived. Xenia medics took him to Kettering Health Greene Memorial, where Scoby was pronounced dead less than an hour later, according to court documents.

The suspect fled the bar in a red truck after he reportedly took the keys from a witness.

At least one person at the bar provided a description of the suspect and identified him as "Brad," according to court records.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Brad A. Stewart late Thursday morning after a chase ended in the 2500 block of Wilberforce-Clifton Road, according to police.

Stewart, of Jamestown, surrendered without incident and is facing two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability.