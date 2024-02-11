New details on the threat of explosives that closed Salt Lake City State Street

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police released the identity of the man arrested in the incident that led two businesses to evacuate and State Street to close in both directions Saturday evening.

The Salt Lake City Police Department identified Arthur Lloyd Palmer as the man arrested for allegedly pulling a knife on officers after they learned he was a non-compliant sex offender. After his arrest, police say he told them had explosives in his vehicle.

PREVIOUS STORY: State Street reopens after SLCPD investigates ‘suspicious circumstance’

Police say they found “several jars with liquids and other objects” in the pickup truck, leading them to evacuate two businesses and close State Street from 800 South to 900 South.

The Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU) responded to the scene and safely secured the items with help from several other agencies. State Street was reopened by 9 p.m.

“There is no indication that there was a bomb on scene,” Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson with SLCPD, told ABC4 on Saturday. “But we wanted to take everything very seriously. These are situations that take a considerable amount of time to investigate.”

Police say Palmer is facing two counts of recklessly being in possession of an incendiary device, one count of aggravated assault, one count of interfering with an arresting officer, one count of being in possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, one count of failing to register a vehicle, 12 counts of failure to register as a sex offender and two counts of failing to maintain a current ID as a sex offender.

He was booked in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

