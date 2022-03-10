NEW DETAILS: Threatening notes indicated there would be a shooting a Wayne High School

Mar. 10—A woman is accused of leaving threatening notes around Wayne High School earlier this week that reportedly hinted there would be a shooting at the school.

Aisha Traylor, 39, of Dayton, was charged with one count of attempting to induce panic, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division records.

On Tuesday, three notes were found at Wayne High School that indicated there would be a shooting at lunch, the complaint read.

"Fortunately, it has been determined that there was, at no point, an actual, credible threat to the safety of our students, staff or school," the school stated in a message earlier this week.

During an investigation, which included the use of school surveillance video, the suspect was identified as Traylor.

"When Traylor was interviewed she denied writing the notes, but stated she set them out because she did not feel like working," court documents read.

Traylor was a contract employee through the YWCA, which confirmed on Thursday that she had been terminated from her job following her arrest. Police described her as "an employee of a third-party organization that teaches unique concepts to students at the high school."

Traylor's bond was set at $100,000 on Wednesday. She remains in the Montgomery County Jail.