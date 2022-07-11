New details on triple Grovetown stabbing on the Fourth of July

Police say the three people stabbed in Grovetown on the Fourth of July had injuries to the head, neck and torso.

Phillip Marshall, is charged with aggravated assault with other charges pending after allegedly stabbing three individuals, including a three-year-old child.

'Chaotic scene' and deep wounds

Around 2:45 a.m. on July 4, Grovetown police officers responded to the 100 block of Fiske Street in reference to an assault, according to the Grovetown Department of Public Safety.

When they arrived "officers encountered a very chaotic scene," according to an incident report obtained by The Augusta Chronicle on Monday.

The child, the child's mother and the child's grandmother suffered multiple stab and blunt force trauma wounds, according to police.

One of the victims had severe wounds to her neck and head area, another victim had a deep wound to the left side of her head, and the other had a stab wound to the upper chest and multiple wounds to the back of her head, according to the report.

All of the individuals were transported to area hospitals for treatment via Gold Cross.

Marshall, an acquaintance of the family, fled the scene before officers arrived, according to Grovetown public safety.

Police later found Marshall near the intersection of Katherine Street and Old Wrightsboro Road "wearing only underwear and suffering from multiple lacerations," according to police. After a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody near Katherine and Dorn streets.

The victims said Marshall appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, according to officers.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Grovetown GA stabbing victims suffered head, neck wounds on July 4th