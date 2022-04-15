NEW DETAILS: Troy murder suspect accused of taking victim's thumb to use phone

Apr. 15—Bail was set at $1.5 million for a Troy man accused of murdering his roommate and cutting off the victim's thumb to access his phone.

Troy police said Sean Higgins, 25, of Troy, was interviewed Thursday in the disappearance of 25-year-old Easton Ho. Higgins is charged with aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, theft and receiving stolen property.

He pleaded not guilty Friday in Miami County Municipal Court and is being held in the county jail.

The charges filed against Higgins alleged he caused the death of Ho with prior calculation, altered or destroyed evidence, stole Ho 's car and had his credit card. The abuse of a corpse charge alleged the cutting off of "the dead victim's thumb and keeping it to access and use the victim's cell phone."

Police said they received a report around 8:30 a.m. Thursday from roommates that Ho was missing under suspicious circumstances from their home on Morning Glory Circle.

Others who lived in the house told police Ho was missing under suspicious circumstances, with his car, suitcase and mattress missing and his glasses and shoes left behind, according to the incident report. They also reported strange text messages from Ho's phone in Thursday's early hours.

Detectives interviewed the roommates and Higgins admitted to the killing, Troy police Chief Shawn McKinney said in a statement. Ho's body has not been found, he said.

"Roommates of ... Ho reported that he had sent strange texts to them at 2:45 a.m. and failed to show up at work that morning in Miamisburg," McKinney said. Police spent the day looking for Ho and notified other agencies to watch for him and his car.

Law enforcement officials in Kettering found Ho's vehicle there around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Also law enforcement in Randolph County, Indiana, were assisting with the search, McKinney said. He said Higgins' interview "led to key pieces of evidence being recovered."