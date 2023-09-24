Details of Trump's visit to Michigan to talk to UAW members released

As the UAW's strong-willed strike endures and expands, former President Donald Trump's campaign confirmed the details Saturday of his upcoming visit to Michigan to talk to striking autoworkers.

Trump is expected to address around 500 former or current union members at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Drake Enterprises at 24800 Capital Blvd., in Clinton Township. Details about public access have not yet been released.

Trump's expected visit was first reported by the New York Times and later confirmed to the Free Press by an unnamed source close to the Trump campaign on Sept. 18, on Day 4 of the strike.

While the former president has repeatedly expressed his opinion on social media that autoworkers ought to reject EVs, claiming that the production of EVs will cause them to lose jobs. Trump has otherwise remained silent in discussing the UAW's other demands, such as increased wages, better benefits and job security.

UAW President Shawn Fain has communicated that striking autoworkers should not buy into Trump's comments, given that the former president does not represent working-class people.

"Every fiber of our union is being poured into fighting the billionaire class and an economy that enriches people like Donald Trump at the expense of workers," said Fain in a statement. "We can’t keep electing billionaires and millionaires that don’t have any understanding what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to get by and expecting them to solve the problems of the working class.”

It's not clear whether Trump's address is meant to gain support with autoworkers and union workers as a way to win Michigan and Midwestern votes, similarly as to how he did in the 2016 election. Fain, on the other hand, maintains that the strike negotiations involve neither Trump nor President Joe Biden — only the Detroit Three automakers.

