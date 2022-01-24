Details on two cars connected to Harmony Montgomery disappearance

Jan. 24—Police have released information on the cars that missing Harmony Montgomery might have last been seen in more than two years ago.

The search for the girl, who was 5 when last seen, has been going on for four weeks.

Investigators hope the new information will help jog someone's memory.

The two cars have been located and are in police custody, prosecutor Jesse O'Neill said.

"The Manchester Police Department is pursing all avenues in this investigation and talking to everybody they possibly can to learn where Harmony is," O'Neill said.

The investigation has narrowed the window of Harmony's disappearance to between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, 2019, according to a Monday statement from authorities.

Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, 32, and then-wife Kayla Montgomery were evicted with Harmony and two other children from 77 Gilford St. on Nov. 27, 2019.

Police say Adam and Kayla were homeless and living out of cars in Manchester's North End, including a silver 2010 Chrysler Sebring and a dark blue 2006 Audi S4.

Multiple people reported seeing Harmony with the two in the days after the eviction, according to the statement.

"However, by approximately Dec. 6 — 10, 2019, Adam and Kayla apparently had only their two common children, and Harmony was no longer with them," the statement read.

Both Adam and Kayla said the last time they saw Harmony was around Thanksgiving 2019, when Adam dropped Harmony off with her mother, Crystal Sorey, in Massachusetts. Sorey has denied taking custody of Harmony at that time.

Police released stock images of the cars but noted the Sebring was more banged up than the vehicle in the picture. The Sebring's rear license plate also was askew, according to the statement.

Police and federal authorities searched the backyard of the Gilford Street home over the course of two weekends earlier this month. Authorities would not say what they were looking for or what they found.

Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said the investigation remains active, with detectives collecting information around the clock.

"I am getting a little discouraged to be honest with you," the chief said. "That is not going to stop what we are doing. I met with detectives this morning. Nobody is hanging their head ... everyone is committed to what we are trying to accomplish here to locate Harmony."

He said tips have been coming in consistently.

"We are asking the public to focus on the timeframe that Nov. 28 to Dec. 10," Aldenberg said.

Police are looking for anyone who might have interacted with Adam Montgomery, Kayla Montgomery or the children from approximately Nov. 28 to Dec. 10, 2019, or who might have seen either of the vehicles during that time.

Police have established a dedicated tip line, 603-203-6060, that is manned by a detective 24/7.

A reward for information leading to Harmony now tops $144,000.

"Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, may contribute to the overall investigation," the statement read.