Details on Ukraine’s ‘pinpoint’ strikes on key Kherson bridge

Antonvisky Bridge ( illustrative photo)
NV: Could you expand on what a “pinpoint” strike at Antonivka Bridge means, exactly?

Humeniuk: We’re dealing with a complex combat situation, which has certain hybrid warfare characteristics, especially when it comes to wartime reporting.

The bridge in question is behind the enemy lines, in occupied territory. And while we don’t control the area, we’re starting to exert firepower projection over it.

We’re trying to use this firepower to funnel enemy forces into specific nodes of the transportation infrastructure – more specifically, we’re denying them certain routes. The enemy then attempts to spin every such attack of ours to play into their narrative on the lands they occupy.

We can say that far from destroying the infrastructure of our own country, we’re instead derailing the enemy’s plans.

That’s why we describe the attack as “pinpoint,” as the damage it dealt isn’t vast enough to be used for propaganda purposes that way.

NV: How is the bridge right now – is it destroyed, partially destroyed, or damaged? What should the locals know about its current state?

Humeniuk: Civilians should realize that this is a strategic object under enemy occupation, and is guarded appropriately. That means it’s not that easy to get accurate reports from there, but we’re working on it.

NV: You said the Russians are guarding the bridge. How come their anti-air missile defense lets through these Ukrainian barrages?

Humeniuk: Well, they did say their so-called special military operation is going as planned. Perhaps, these plans are about as sound as their attempt to seize Kyiv in three days.

NV: Russians said the bridge is now closed. Does this mean they can longer send their troops, armor, and ammunition over it?

Humeniuk: It could mean any number of things – maybe the bridge is closed, or maybe it’s a ruse. We’ll have to verify the reports ourselves, and only then can we draw some conclusions.

NV: What did we use to carry out the attack? Is there a specific weapon system or perhaps a regiment we can all be proud of?

Humeniuk: The main point I’d like to drive through is that our defense forces are doing everything they can to liberate our lands. There’s much to do for us on that front.

To divulge what kind of armaments we use – just to entertain civilian curiosity – would risk losing those weapons altogether.

