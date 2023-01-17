New details: Warner Robins shooting death marks first homicide in Houston County in 2023

The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 41-year-old man Monday evening.

At 7:37 p.m., Warner Robins officers responded to 699 N. Davis Drive near the 7 Star Food Mart in reference to a call about a shooting.

They found the victim’s car that had been in a single vehicle collision near the intersection of N. Davis Drive and Tabor Road.

Lt. Eric Gossman with the Warner Robins Police Department told the Telegraph that a third party had transported the victim, who had been shot, to the Houston Medical Center before officers arrived at the scene.

Gossman said the investigation so far indicates that the victim and a suspect were driving in separate vehicles when a verbal argument evolved into a shootout. The shootout occurred near the intersection N. Davis Drive and Ignico Drive, one block south of where the victim later crashed his vehicle.

Medical staff at the Houston Medical Center made attempts to stabilize the victim, but he died at about 9:30 p.m.

Houston County Coroner James Williams identified the victim as Warner Robins resident Michael Cooper.

Williams confirmed that this was the first homicide in Houston County in 2023.

He said the victim’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

Gossman said investigators have identified the suspect and have a warrant for their arrest.

The Warner Robins Police Department stated that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and further information will be released as the investigation develops.