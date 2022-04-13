NEW DETAILS: Woman accused of sexual conduct with teen boy she met on Facebook

Apr. 13—A Dayton woman indicted Tuesday is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy she met on social media.

Geneva Caldwell, 24, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The boy's mother contacted the Dayton Police Department after learning Caldwell reportedly had an inappropriate sexual relationship with the teen, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The teen and Caldwell met on the social media site Facebook, the prosecutor's office said.

Caldwell is in the Montgomery County Jail after she was arrested Tuesday night on a warrant following her indictment.