New details: Woman fatally shot by husband near a Warner Robins park, police say

The Warner Robins Police Department released new details about a Thursday morning shooting near Deloris Toliver Park that left one woman dead.

According to a police press release, Christy Fisher, 30, was fatally shot by her husband Alexander Fisher, 32, during a domestic dispute.

Investigators said suspect Alexander Fisher crashed his truck into a vehicle that Christy Fisher was driving with two passengers, Johnntavis Reese, 30, and Nicholas Carruolo, 24, early Thursday morning.

Alexander then exited his truck with a pistol and shot into Christy’s car and hit her, according to police.

Reese and Carruolo were not injured but are listed as victims of aggravated assault by Alexander.

Around 1 a.m., Warner Robins Police Department officers responded to Deloris Toliver Park after a caller told dispatchers that someone had been shot and was lying on the ground.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Christy with a gunshot wound in her torso and took Alexander into custody. Officers also recovered a pistol from the scene.

Christy was transported to a local hospital, where she later died. Houston County Coroner James Williams told the Telegraph that her body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon for an autopsy.

Alexander is charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggressive driving and three counts of aggravated assault.