New details about a woman found hanging in Orlando strongly point to suicide

This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, help is available. You can call or text 988 to be connected to the suicide and crisis helpline. Additional resources are listed at the bottom of this story.

Revealing long-sought details in the grim case of a young Black woman found hanging from a tree, the Orlando Police Department has finally released a report on the death of Yolna Lubrin containing significant evidence that she had committed suicide.

The report includes witness statements and describes physical evidence that counter some of the most pained speculation from Lubrin’s family and community members, who feared foul play or worse when the 30-year-old woman’s body was found Sept. 28 hanging in the backyard of a home that was not her own. With Orlando Police initially reticent, Lubrin’s advocates publicly demanded answers and questioned initial accounts that she had taken her own life.

But even the new information may do little to resolve the family’s grief, especially considering police did not promptly provide a narrative to the attorney for the family.

Naomi Lubrin, Yolna’s sister, said she learned of its existence after speaking with the Sentinel last week. Family members referred the Sentinel to attorney Life Malcom for comment, but the lawyer did not provide a requested statement.

In the report obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, police conclude text messages — including some from Lubrin herself — and interviews with family members and neighbors indicate Lubrin was struggling with substance abuse and battling suicidal thoughts while unemployed and experiencing homelessness.

The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office found no external injuries on Lubrin’s body, as would have been expected if foul play were involved, nor signs of hemorrhaging due to strangulation.

The medical examiner said the cause of death was ligature compression to the neck, according to police. A toxicology report found chemicals and stimulants related to “Molly” or “MDMA” in Lubrin’s system, but did not connect those to her death.

In the initial aftermath of Lubrin’s death, vague details from OPD had plagued the community and her loved ones who were desperately seeking context about her final hours.

With no answers to questions like why Lubrin’s car was defaced and vandalized when officers arrived to the scene, speculation quickly spread on social media. While in the dark, some of Lubrin’s family members paid for an independent autopsy and hired a lawyer in hopes police would further investigate.

The Sentinel was not provided an update on the findings of the private medical exam.

But a timeline of events in the new report gives a better idea as to what happened.

Several weeks before her death, Orlando police officers responded to an incident where Lubrin barricaded herself inside of a car and threatened to harm herself. After she was secured, she was admitted to a health facility for psychiatric care.

Three days before Lubrin died, a relative told investigators that Lubrin said she was going to hang herself. Her relative said Lubrin showed her how she was going to create the noose.

The next day, Lubrin discussed suicide in a text exchange with her girlfriend that is reproduced in the police report.

According to the police narrative, Lubrin and girlfriend Siaara Pinder had been homeless for several months.

Prior to Lubrin’s death, they were staying at a family member’s residence on West Livingston Street. The night before Lubrin’s death, multiple witnesses said the couple got into a loud fight outside. While arguing, Lubrin reportedly poured gasoline on her car, according to one witness. Text messages and testimonies also indicate Pinder had a part in vandalizing Lubrin’s car, the report said.

A funeral for Lubrin took place Oct. 28.

Family members describe Lubrin as a free-spirited, outgoing woman with a dynamic personality. She took care of her mother and had done so for several years before her life ended, according to family members.

“She was brilliant,” Naomi Lubrin, previously said about her sister. “She was amazing. She was laughter.”

If you or someone you know may be struggling with their mental health and are contemplating suicide, please call 9-1-1 or the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8. To learn more about resources available in your community and to connect with your local 211 provider, visit 211.org.