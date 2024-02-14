New details on woman struck by Rochester plow truck. What we know now

Rochester police continue to investigate after a woman was struck by a city snow plow on Driving Park Avenue Tuesday evening.

The encounter occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Driving Park, just west of the bridge. An eastbound City of Rochester plow truck hit a woman in the road and continued driving but was stopped by officers near North Clinton and Morrill Street, said Capt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department.

The woman, in her 40s, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, Bello said. Her condition, initially considered critical, was upgraded Wednesday and is no longer considered to be life-threatening, Bello said.

Bello said that police have video and information that some sort of argument and/or mental health crisis occurred before the woman was struck by the plow.

"We are currently investigating the relevance of the argument to the timing of her being struck and looking for additional video and witnesses to help us with the investigation," he said.

Police on Tuesday said that the woman was "running in and out of the roadway" along Driving Park and was not in a crosswalk when she was struck.

The plow truck driver is cooperating with authorities, according to police. No charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

The woman and plow truck driver were not identified by police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: New details on woman struck by Rochester NY plow truck. What we know now