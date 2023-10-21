Detained Bahamian tourist to be released from Otay Mesa detention center
Detained Bahamian tourist to be released from Otay Mesa detention center; Donavan Pinder has been detained by US officials for more than 3 weeks.
Detained Bahamian tourist to be released from Otay Mesa detention center; Donavan Pinder has been detained by US officials for more than 3 weeks.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
The Rangers fell behind 3-2 with a chaotic ALCS Game 5 loss, and Arizona is looking to even the NLCS against Philadelphia.
Actor had some tough luck while working on the film that opened 25 years ago.
The Supreme Court will weigh in on a controversial case attempting to limit contact between federal officials and social media companies.
LIV could soon welcome in notable new players, according to Phil Mickelson.
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly rated pair of headphones for 80% off, and so much more.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
The holiday season is coming sooner than you think!
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said on Friday the union had received fresh contract offers from GM and Stellantis in the past 24 hours and all three Detroit automakers had converged on a 23% wage hike, but "there is more to be won."
Dan Titus uncovers three centers available in the late rounds of drafts who could help fantasy teams to titles.
Biden is now something of a wartime president. He shouldn't count on that overcoming his poor ratings on the economy.
Judith and Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Ill., were visiting family when they were taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.
President Biden is facing calls to speak out more strongly against civilian deaths in Gaza, but there's debate over whether he has the leverage to truly alter the course of the conflict.
Conor Stalions has been suspended with pay.
If there is one thing you buy from the new Wundermost collection, make it this.
The NCAA investigation is focused on how Michigan and one key staffer obtained information on its opponents.
Here are the best accessories for the Nintendo Switch OLED edition, as chosen by Engadget editors.
This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. Deals of the Week: Allara raised $10 million for women's hormonal health, Agnikul raised $26.7 million for its orbital launch technologies.
The road team has won the first four games in the series.
Penn State heads to Ohio State in a matchup of top-10 teams.