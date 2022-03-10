Detained in a cell for suicidal inmates, suspect in fatal Turlock shooting misses court

The man accused of killing a Livingston woman he allegedly had been stalking couldn’t be in court for his arraignment Thursday because he is in a “safety cell” designed for suicidal inmates at the Stanislaus County Jail.

Juan Francisco Ibarra-Tapia, who turned 23 on Thursday, has been charged with the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Zobeyda “Zoe” Esquerra and evading a peace officer.

He also faces enhancements for personally discharging a firearm and committing the crimes while out on bail for the charge of stalking, as well as a special circumstance of lying in wait. If found true, a special circumstance makes a defendant eligible for a death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ibarra-Tapia, also a resident of Livingston, is accused of stalking Esquerra for months and then shooting her outside the O’Reilly Auto Parts Store on Geer Road in Turlock Tuesday night. He allegedly led police on a pursuit before crashing into a residential fence and hiding in the neighborhood for several hours before being captured.

When Ibarra-Tapia was booked into jail, “staff made a determination during the intake process that he needed a higher level of direct supervision to maintain his own personal security and well-being,” said Stanislaus County sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

According to the Sheriff’s Department website, inmates are placed in safety cells when they are suicidal or displaying “bizarre behavior which results in the destruction of property.”

Inmates who are in safety cells are checked on at least twice every 30 minutes. Some are removed of their clothing and given a “safety garment ... as a humane alternative to nudity,” according to the site.

Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Kellee C. Westbrook assigned an attorney from the Public Defender’s Office to represent Ibarra-Tapia and continued his arraignment to Friday morning. She also set his bail at “no bail.”