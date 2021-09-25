Huawei's Meng Wanzhou flies back to China after deal with US

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Meng Wanzhou (C) leaves British Columbia Supreme Court and speaks to the media in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada 24 September 2021.
Meng Wanzhou (C) leaves British Columbia Supreme Court

A Chinese technology executive held in Canada on US fraud charges has left the country after a deal with prosecutors, following years of diplomatic tensions over her fate.

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, was detained on fraud charges in December 2018 at the request of the US.

On Friday, the US Department of Justice dropped an extradition request for her.

The case infuriated China and strained relations with the US and Canada.

It also prompted accusations that China had detained Canadian citizens in retaliation, which China denied.

"My life has been turned upside down. It was a disruptive time for me," Ms Meng told reporters after being freed from Canadian detention.

"Every cloud has a silver lining," she continued, adding: "I will never forget all the good wishes I received from people around the world."

Shortly afterwards she boarded an Air China flight bound for the Chinese city of Shenzhen, AFP news agency reports.

An Air China flight bound for Shenzhen, believed to be carrying Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond
Meng Wanzhou is believed to have left Vancouver International Airport on this Air China flight bound for Shenzhen

Details of a possible deal for Ms Meng's release have been the subject of intense negotiations between US and Chinese diplomats.

The US alleged Ms Meng misled the bank HSBC over the true nature of Huawei's relationship with a company called Skycom, putting the bank at risk of violating US sanctions against Iran.

On Friday the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said it had reached a deferred prosecution agreement.

This means the DOJ would hold off from prosecuting Ms Meng until December 2022. If she complied with conditions set by court, the case would eventually be dropped.

The deal, which recommended she be released, allowed her to formally deny guilt for key charges while also acknowledging the allegations laid out by the Americans.

Later on Friday, Canadian prosecutors told a court in Vancouver that they had withdrawn efforts to extradite her to the US and that she should be discharged from detention.

She had been under house arrest in her multimillion-dollar Vancouver home for nearly three years.

Ahead of the court appearance, Ms Meng was seen entering the building accompanied by Chinese consular officials.

The judge subsequently ordered that she go free.

As part of the deal, Ms Meng agreed to a "statement of facts" admitting that she knowingly made false statements to HSBC.

The DOJ said Ms Meng had "taken responsibility for her principal role in perpetrating a scheme to defraud a global financial institution".

The DOJ also said said it was continuing to prepare for trial against Huawei.

Analysis box by Gordon Corera, security correspondent
Analysis box by Gordon Corera, security correspondent

For months there have been extensive behind-the-scenes contacts, with senior Huawei executives sent to Washington by the company to try to resolve a case which has fuelled international tension.

For Huawei's boss, the issue has been deeply personal, with his daughter being held, but for the whole of China it has also turned into a major cause of anger. It has also poisoned relations between China and Canada, with the latter believing two of its citizens, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, have been held as pawns in the negotiations.

A deal has the ability to reduce some of the tensions that have emerged. But there will still be questions - what does the US gain out of it? And what kind of link might there be between events in North America and the status of the two Michaels in China?

Ms Meng is the elder daughter of billionaire Ren Zhengfei, who set up Huawei in 1987. The company is now the largest telecom equipment maker in the world.

He served in the Chinese army for nine years, until 1983, and is also a member of the Chinese Communist Party.

Huawei has faced accusations that the Chinese authorities could use its equipment for espionage - allegations it denies.

In 2019, the US imposed sanctions on Huawei and placed it on an export blacklist, cutting it off from key technologies.

The UK, Sweden, Australia and Japan have also banned Huawei, while other countries including France and India have adopted measures stopping short of an outright ban.

A few days after Ms Meng was arrested, China detained two Canadian citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, on suspicion of spying.

Critics have accused China of treating them as political bargaining chips, held as part of what is known as "hostage diplomacy". China denies this.

Last month, a Chinese court convicted Michael Spavor, a businessman, of espionage and sentenced him to 11 years in prison.

Canada condemned the sentence, saying his trial did not satisfy even the minimum standards required by international law.

Ms Meng's agreement with the US may pave the way for the two Canadians' release, but tensions in China-Canada relations will not quickly dissipate, experts say.

The bilateral relationship has plunged to historic lows since Meng's arrest.

The US charges against Huawei remain, and the company is still on a trade blacklist. Other Chinese tech companies with operations in the US, such as social media company TikTok, are also facing scrutiny.

Chinese tech sector analyst Rui Ma told the BBC that many Chinese companies were hopeful that Ms Meng's deal with the US might mean no further deterioration of US-China relations, "but no one is taking it to mean that there is a reversal in tensions".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Justice Department will reportedly let Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou return to China

    Meng has been battling extradition to the US since her 2018 arrest in Canada.

  • Huawei CFO leaves Canada after U.S. deal on fraud charges, detained Canadians head home

    (Reuters) -Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou flew home to China on Friday after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her, relieving a point of tension between China and the United States. Within hours of the news of the deal, two Canadians who were arrested shortly after Meng was taken into custody in December 2018 were released from Chinese jails and were on their way back to Canada. The deal also opens U.S. President Joe Biden to criticism from China hawks in Washington who argue his administration is capitulating to China and one of its top companies at the center of a global technology rivalry between the two countries.

  • Canadians released after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

    Two Canadians detained in China on spying charges were released from prison and flown out of the country on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, just after a top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies reached a deal with the U.S. Justice Department over fraud charges and flew to China. The three-way deal enabled China and Canada to each bring home their own detained citizens while the U.S. wrapped up a criminal case against a prominent tech executive that for months had been mired in an extradition fight.

  • China Frees Canadians After Huawei CFO Leaves, Ending Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- In a sudden resolution to a diplomatic crisis between the U.S., China and Canada, a top Huawei Technologies Co. executive flew home as China released two jailed Canadians.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingF

  • Factbox-Five facts about Huawei's CFO Meng

    Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and U.S. prosecutors are expected to appear in court to say they have reached an agreement to resolve charges against her, according to a source familiar with the matter, concluding a process that should allow her to leave Canada. Meng is expected to appear virtually in a hearing in Brooklyn federal court, according to a source. Here are some facts about Meng.

  • Fala Chen Came to America to Find Herself—And Wound Up Being Cast in a Groundbreaking Marvel Movie

    A TV star in Hong Kong, she moved to New York to attend Juilliard with no idea where she would land.

  • Canadian PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China

    Two Canadian citizens who were detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days have left Chinese airspace and will arrive back in Canada early on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were picked up in December 2018, shortly after Vancouver police arrested Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant. Shortly before Trudeau spoke, Canadian media reported that Meng flew back to China after reaching a deal with U.S. authorities.

  • ‘End of the saga’? Meng Wanzhou deal offers hope for Canadians held in China

    The cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, arrested in 2018, have prompted accusations of ‘hostage diplomacy’ The March for the Michaels, a solidarity march to mark the 1,000 days since Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in China, in Ottawa on Sunday 5 September. Photograph: Canadian Press/Rex/Shutterstock On a drizzly December day in 2018, Huawei’s chief financial officer landed in Vancouver international airport after a 12-hour flight from Hong Kong. Meng Wanzhou, whose fathe

  • Third straight day: New high of 1,650 daily COVID cases in Singapore, 3 more deaths

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (24 September) confirmed a new record-high of 1,650 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore – taking the country's total case count to 84,510 – and three more deaths due to the disease.

  • Biden needs India to counter China, but it comes with a cost

    Narendra Modi's troubling brand of democracy is a human rights challenge for the White House.

  • Auto chip shortage will end next year -Tesla’s Musk

    The global semiconductor shortage that is hammering the auto industry could end next year.At least that’s what Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicts. Speaking remotely at an Italian tech conference in Turin on Friday, the head of the electric car maker said the global chip shortage should be “short term.” He said that new semiconductor plants that are planned or being built will have the capacity to provide chips by next year. The chip supply issue has forced automakers to slash production and sales forecasts. It is such a top concern that U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met with Detroit’s Big Three automakers and chipmakers on Thursday, pressing them to provide information on the semiconductor crisis. “The situation is not getting better, in some ways it is getting worse. Truck companies, car companies have furloughed and continue to furlough thousands of workers. So, it is time to get more aggressive.”Back in Turin, Musk was joined by John Elkann, the CEO of Chrysler parent Stellantis. The two agreed on potential support coming from nuclear power to cover global energy needs.

  • Elon Musk and Grimes ‘semi-separated,’ because of geography but ‘still on great terms,’ he says

    Elon Musk and Grimes have changed the status of their relationship. "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," the SpaceX founder told Page Six. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

  • Proud Boy known as 'Milkshake' pleads not guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges

    A self-identified member of the far right Proud Boys group nicknamed "Milkshake" pleaded not guilty on Friday to assaulting police and other charges stemming from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Daniel Scott, 27, a Florida man who has also lived in the Seattle area, faces a total of 10 criminal charges, including civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding. The Federal Bureau of Investigation says Scott pushed police officers backwards up the steps of a staircase on the Capitol's west terrace during the riot and then pulled an officer into the crowd of protesters.

  • Ranadivé buys Kings ownership stake from Friedman, Nagle, others

    Sacramento Kings majority partner Vivek Ranadivé has expanded his stake, combining with a private equity firm to buy the ownership shares in the team from five partners.

  • Woman narrowly escapes being hit by a train

    CCTV footage shows a train nearly hitting a woman as she attempted to cross at a rail station in Ermelo, Netherlands.

  • Quad nations to focus on clean-energy supply chain, says Australia PM

    Morrison told reporters after the meeting this will include connecting Australia's raw minerals with manufacturing and processing capabilities, and with end users in the United States, India and Japan, according to a transcript released on Saturday by his government. Australia is the world's biggest supplier of rare earths outside of China, and is a major supplier of minerals used in electric vehicle batteries, such as nickel, copper and cobalt.

  • The Rise and Fall of General Electric (GE)

    General Electric Co., once a bellwether of blue-chip stocks, is no longer a part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Learn about its rise and fall.

  • Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate

    Vietnam has pushed back a plan to re-open the resort island of Phu Quoc to foreign tourists until November, after failing to meet targets for inoculating residents due to insufficient vaccine supplies, state media reported. Authorities had initially planned to allow vaccinated foreign tourists to start returning to Phu Quoc in October https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/vietnam-reopen-resort-island-foreign-tourists-boost-economy-2021-09-10 to revive the tourism sector and prop up the economy. "We have to inoculate residents here for herd immunity but vaccine supplies are falling short," the state-run VTC newspaper quoted Huynh Quang Hung, the chairman of Phu Quoc City's People's Committee, as saying.

  • China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

    China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators, vowed to work together to root out "illegal" cryptocurrency activity, the first time the Beijing-based regulators have joined forces to explicitly ban all cryptocurrency-related activity. China in May banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions, and issued similar bans in 2013 and 2017.

  • 9 House members vote against Israel Iron Dome funding as Tlaib accused of anti-Semitism

    Nine members of Congress voted against Iron Dome funding, led by top members of the 'Squad'