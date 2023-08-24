Detained Trump co-defendant was arrested earlier this year

Harrison Floyd, a leader of Black Voices for Trump who was indicted in the Georgia election case, was arrested earlier this year for allegedly assaulting an FBI agent, court filings show.

Floyd surrendered at the Fulton County jail Thursday, joining a number of former President Trump’s co-defendants, but he is the only one to do so without negotiating bail in advance.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s office confirmed Floyd is being detained since he has no bond agreement.

Defense attorneys for the other 18 co-defendants have all reached agreements with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s (D) office, allowing them to be released ahead of trial as long as they post bail and follow certain conditions.

Interrupting Newsmax’s live broadcast outside the jail on his way in, Floyd said, “My name is Harrison Floyd and the district attorney wants me to talk to her, but she doesn’t want to call me.” He later surrendered after being ushered away from the media by law enforcement.

In February, Floyd was arrested in Maryland after he allegedly assaulted an FBI agent who was serving him a grand jury subpoena, according to court filings.

The Washington Post, which first reported the arrest, indicated the subpoena was for special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the 2020 election, citing two people familiar with the matter. Trump was indicted in that case earlier this month.

According to an affidavit, Floyd screamed profanities and assaulted an FBI agent when he and another agent showed up to Floyd’s apartment in Rockville, Md., located in the suburbs of the nation’s capital.

After the agents shoved the subpoena into Floyd’s apartment door and attempted to leave, Floyd allegedly ran down the stairs after them.

“You haven’t shown me a badge or nothing. I have a f—ing daughter. Who the f— do you think you are,” Floyd screamed, according to court documents.

He allegedly struck one of the agents “chest to chest” twice, according to the affidavit.

The Hill has reached out to Floyd’s attorney in that case for comment.

In the new Georgia indictment, Floyd is charged alongside Trump on a racketeering charge over an alleged conspiracy to keep the then-president in power following the 2020 election.

Floyd is accused of trying to convince Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman to make false statements about election operations on Election Day 2020, under the guise of offering her help.

Beyond the racketeering count, Floyd is charged with influencing witnesses and conspiring to solicit false statements and writings.

The Hill has reached out to the district attorney’s office for comment about Floyd’s detention.

