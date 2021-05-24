Detainee dies in Cobb County Sheriff's Office custody, authorities say

Thomas Hartwell, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·2 min read

May 24—A detainee died Sunday in Cobb County Sheriff's Office custody, hours after attacking deputies when brought into the jail the night before, according to the sheriff's office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation began an investigation at the request of Sheriff Craig Owens, and next of kin were notified Sunday afternoon. Authorities had not named the detainee as of Sunday night.

Cobb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Saba Long said the man was either being transported to the hospital or had arrived at the hospital when he died. He was not inside the jail at the time of his death, she said.

The detainee, who died just before 9:40 a.m., was placed in a holding cell for intake Saturday evening when he "became destructive and combative and attacked deputies, causing them injuries," a sheriff's office news release states. Authorities say use of a substance could explain his behavior.

"Given the detainee's aggressive behavior towards the deputies and medical staff and the sheer force with which he attacked them, there is reason to believe he may have been under the influence of a substance," according to the release.

The sheriff's office is awaiting results of a pathology report. The man was originally brought in on a criminal trespassing charge. No other details have yet been released.

Sunday's death is the second under Owens' watch, since he took office as sheriff in January.

The first was an apparent suicide last month. The inmate died on April 29, a day after his suicide attempt, according to authorities.

In that instance, the hospital's ethics committee agreed to a do-not-resuscitate order "given the nature of his medical condition," Long said at the time.

Owens unseated longtime Sheriff Neil Warren in last year's election after a series of deaths at the detention center under Warren's watch became a focal point of Owens' campaign. Owens vowed to improve policies and procedures at the detention center and ask the GBI to look into any deaths among inmates in his custody.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Countries weigh 'mix and match' COVID-19 vaccines

    Several medical studies to test the efficacy of switching COVID-19 vaccines are under way. * Officials said in May that people who were inoculated with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot may be offered a second dose of another vaccine, a move based on supply concerns as well as the rise in incidence of rare blood clots linked to first doses produced by the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker. * Chinese researchers in April were testing the mixing of COVID-19 vaccine doses developed by CanSino Biologics and a unit of Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products, according to clinical trial registration data.

  • Government slammed for 'seriously worrying' Indian variant report released days late - and during Eurovision on a Saturday night

    The report showed that the B1.617.2 variant has spread quickly to all regions across the country and has been deemed high risk in terms of transmissibility.

  • Luckless Lake Charles: Louisiana city battered by extreme weather – again

    Two big hurricanes, a paralyzing deep freeze, and now flooding rainfall – is Lake Charles’ year an omen of a deepening crisis? A submerged car is pictured on a flooded street after Hurricane Delta in October last year. ‘Climate change is something that is affecting this community,’ said the city’s Republican mayor. Photograph: Kathleen Flynn/Reuters As biblical rains pounded Lake Charles in Louisiana last week, beleaguered residents could be forgiven for thinking they have lived in the most unfortunate city in the United States over the past 14 months. Since last summer, the city has been hit by two major hurricanes, a paralyzing deep freeze, and now flooding rainfall that has inundated hundreds of homes. The latest disaster, which saw 15in of rain in just 12 hours, left people navigating the streets by kayak, salvaging what they could from homes still being patched up from hurricane damage and wondering if the past year is an omen of a deepening climate crisis. “We are a very resilient people, we are a very strong population,” said Nic Hunter, Lake Charles’ mayor, whose staff had scrambled to rescue electronics from a flooding city hall. His own children were marooned at school. “But, you know, eventually you do kind of get to a point where you ask Mother Nature: what more can you do to us?” A year of horror for Lake Charles – in south-west Louisiana, between Houston and New Orleans – started when Hurricane Laura slammed into the city in August. Laura was the joint-strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in Louisiana, whipping up winds of up to 150mph and destroying large chunks of the city. “It just annihilated the city. I went there and it was just far worse than I imagined, I was shocked,” said Barry Keim, a climate scientist at Louisiana State University. “Power poles were lying across the road. So were giant oak trees. Roofs were ripped off everywhere. It was unbelievable, catastrophic damage. And I thought, ‘This is going to take them years or decades to recover from this’.” There was no respite for Lake Charles, however, with Hurricane Delta delivering a blow to the city just six weeks later. Further calamity hit in February, when a cold snap that gripped much of the US south caused pipes in Lake Charles to burst, triggering widespread drinking water problems. All of these disasters have occurred on top of the ravages of the pandemic. “In terms of what they’ve been through, the only word is obscene,” said Keim. “It’s just been mind-boggling, insult added to injury again and again. I can’t imagine any location in the US has been hit any worse than Lake Charles.” Keim said it was difficult to put Lake Charles’s year entirely down to the climate crisis, but that the heating of the atmosphere and ocean is spurring stronger hurricanes and more moisture in the atmosphere is making heavy rainfall more likely. The repeated blows to the city have prompted its mayor to call for a “very bold and honest conversation” about climate change in a community where doubts over climate science are commonplace. “Climate change is something that is affecting this community,” said Hunter, a Republican. “I know that phrase can engender a lot of emotions with different people, but it is real and it is happening. I just think it would be ridiculous to say that something is not happening.” Hunter said the climate crisis threatens to push cities like Lake Charles beyond their ability to rebuild and adapt without significant help from the federal government. The city was still waiting on “commensurate” federal aid in the wake of Hurricane Laura, he said, and will need millions of dollars more to upgrade drainage, waterworks and other systems to make them more resilient to future storms and floods. “This has got to be a wake-up call to Washington that Lake Charles and south-west Louisiana is languishing right now,” Hunter said. “We need help. These monstrous events are wreaking havoc upon systems designed 40 or 50 years ago to deal with events that happened once every 100 years. Now we are getting these events happening multiple times over the past 14 months.”

  • Suit says kids at private school held preschooler down, poked his eyes & kicked him

    A Fayette County mother is suing The Lexington School, accusing its staff of failing to intervene when her preschool-aged son was assaulted on the playground by six other preschoolers two years ago.

  • People continue to find bundles of cocaine washing up in the Florida Keys

    People in the Florida Keys continue to find washed up bundles of cocaine on the water and on the shore of the island chain.

  • BTS Wins Big & Perform New Single 'Butter' at 2021 Billboard Music Awards | Billboard News

    BTS had a big night at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, winning multiple awards, and performing their new single "Butter."

  • A top Black Lives Matter activist is in critical condition after being shot in the head in central London

    Sasha Johnson's colleagues said she had received multiple death threats. The Met Police said there was so far "nothing to suggest" she was targeted.

  • China marathon: Fans mourn top runners killed in deadly race

    Many pay tribute to the athletes who died in the controversial ultramarathon that killed 21 people.

  • Jets storm back from 3-goal deficit, top Oilers 5-4 in OT

    Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second goal of the game at 9:13 in overtime, completing a massive rally for the Winnipeg Jets who erased a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Sunday night and take a 3-0 lead in their opening-round playoff series. Mathieu Perreault, Blake Wheeler and Josh Morrissey each scored for Winnipeg in a stretch of 3:03 of the third to tie it and send it to overtime. The Jets can sweep the series Monday night with Game 4 in Edmonton.

  • Shohei Ohtani provides a booming moment of heroics in the Angels' win over the A's

    Angels star Shohei Ohtani generated drama during a pinch-hit appearance before tying the score with a sacrifice fly in an eventual 6-5 comeback win.

  • Liz Cheney has no issue with restrictive voting laws stemming from Trump's false claims of election fraud

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) doesn't see a connection between former President Donald Trump falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election was rigged and GOP legislators across the United States passing restrictive voting laws. Earlier this month, Cheney was ousted from her Republican leadership position after repeatedly criticizing Trump and his claims, saying he was hurting democracy. During an interview with Axios on HBO that aired Sunday, her assertion that there is no link between Trump and the voting laws was met with pushback from journalist Jonathan Swan, who reminded Cheney that last month, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said Rudy Giuliani's false allegations of election fraud motivated lawmakers in his state to pass a law that makes it harder for voters to request and drop off absentee ballots and limits ballot drop boxes. "I think everybody should want a situation and a system where people who ought to be able to vote and have the right to vote can vote, and people who don't shouldn't," Cheney responded. Swan interjected, asking Cheney what problems Georgia, Texas, and Florida are trying to solve, since there hasn't been any evidence of widespread voter fraud. Each state is different with its own laws, Cheney said, and "what we can agree on is that what is happening right now is really dangerous." Cheney told Swan she will think about "sitting on the inaugural platform in January of 2001, watching Al Gore. ... I'm sure he didn't think he had lost. We had fought this politically very, very intense battle. And he conceded. He did the right thing for this nation. That is one of the one of the big differences between that and what we're dealing with now and the danger of Donald Trump today." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWSJ: 3 Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers believed to seek hospital care in November 2019Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • If Donald Trump faces criminal charges, analysts doubt it will hurt him with his base in 2024

    Criminal charges would create political problems for Trump but would not necessarily prevent him from campaigning in 2022 and running in 2024.

  • Olympic gymnast comes out of 9-year retirement to compete in US Classic after having two kids and ahead of her 33rd birthday

    32-year-old Chellsie Memmel, a 2005 world all-around champion and a 2008 Olympic Games silver medalist, retired from the sport in 2012.

  • Lefty is coming: PGA Champ Phil Mickelson reaffirms plans to play Colonial this week

    Mickelson, who won Colonial in 2000 and 2008, should be a crowd magnet for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

  • Georgia’s Willie Spence takes 2nd on ‘Idol.’ Look (and listen) to his amazing journey

    The 21-year-old singer took second place in the competition, with Chayce Beckham emerging as the winner.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • A Florida high school is issuing refunds to families after editing yearbook photos of 80 female students so they'd appear more modest

    Bartram Trail High School made "digital alterations" to the yearbook photos of 80 female students so they'd be included, according to local news reports.

  • Myanmar's Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance

    Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in court in person Monday for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power on Feb. 1, Myanmar media reported. One of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, told The Associated Press by phone that Suu Kyi was able to meet with her defense team before her hearing began at a special court set up inside the city council building in Naypyitaw, the capital. The lawyers also met with Win Myint, who was president in the government that Suu Kyi led as state counsellor, and a defendant on some of the same charges she faces.

  • ‘Hung out to dry’: Young journalist fired by AP speaks out against her dismissal

    ‘I am one victim to the asymmetrical enforcement of rules around objectivity and social media that has censored so many journalists,’ Emily Wilder says