Detainee hid sheet with inmates’ personal information in her body, Georgia sheriff says

A missing sheet with sensitive inmate information turned up — inside a detainee, a Georgia sheriff told news outlets.

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said the breach was part of a coordinated effort to exploit the personal data of other inmates inside the county jail in Ringgold, WSB-TV reported.

An investigation began this month after Sisk said a detention officer mistakenly left a “printed housing sheet” containing inmates’ birth dates and Social Security numbers in a women’s cell block, according to the station.

On Feb. 10, inmates alerted jailers about the sheet and said another inmate had it, WDEF reported, citing the sheriff’s office. A search of the cell block came up empty, Sisk said.

Officers started interviewing inmates, who said a fellow detainee, 41, took the sheet, Sisk told the station.

McClatchy News isn’t naming the woman because she has not been charged.

In an interview with officers, the female inmate said she left the sheet with another inmate who had been released, “for safekeeping,” Sisk told WTVC. Authorities spoke with the released inmate, who told them the woman’s claims weren’t true, Sisk said.

During this time, the sheriff said inmates were allowed to contact credit reporting agencies to freeze their credit as a cautionary measure, WSB-TV reported.

Officers interviewed the 41-year-old a second time after inmates continued to say she had the sheet, the station reported, citing authorities. She later acknowledged hiding the paper in her body, but not before trying to leverage the data in exchange for her release, Sisk told WSB-TV.

“She then retrieved it and returned it to the detention staff,” WDEF reported.

Sisk said the woman is “receiving disciplinary action” and could face additional charges, according to WTVC. Other inmates accused in the scheme could also be disciplined, the sheriff said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office for an update Friday, Feb. 16, and was awaiting a response.

Authorities didn’t name the detention officer accused of misplacing the housing sheet but said he was reprimanded, WDEF reported.

Ringgold is about 100 miles northwest of Atlanta, near the Georgia-Tennessee border.

