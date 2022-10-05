Detainee shot, killed by Border Patrol agents in El Paso

A person was shot and killed by U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The victim was in the custody of Border Patrol at the time. The shooting occurred at 12:45 p.m. local time at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a news release Tuesday evening. The victim was transported to a hospital, and later died, CBP confirmed to CBS News. The victim was not immediately identified. The circumstances that led up to the shooting were not released. In a statement, the Mexican Consulate in El Paso said the victim was a Mexican national who was being processed for criminal charges. The FBI, El Paso Police Department and U.S. U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility are involved in the investigation.

