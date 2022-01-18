Detalus Advisors, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Cummins Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, ...

insider
·5 min read

Investment company Detalus Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Cummins Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Detalus Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Detalus Advisors, LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: MUB, CMI, TFC, COST, LLY, NVDA, SHW, IJH, ECL, RSG, WDAY, VNQ, FTF, PCF, GGN, XCUR,

  • Added Positions: SPLG, PBSM, SPMD, MTUM, VIG, SPEM, MCD, SPDW, VOO, NCBS, FDX, TFI, VEA, GILD, IWR, HBI, WM, SPTM, DUK, IJR, TSCO, USMV, SPYG, SBUX, F, PM, SHM, ORC,

  • Reduced Positions: GSY, BRK.B, SPAB, T, NEE, SPTS, DOW, SPSB, USB, VZ, GOOGL, MGK, MET, MSFT, AMGN, CSCO, AAPL, JEPI, ABT, DIS, WMT, UNP, PSEC, CI, AMZN, JPM, PG, SO, IRM, UPS, JNJ, PFE, MMM, XOM, NOBL, IBM, KHC, SHOP, VTI, BGB, HTD, PCN, BHK, NCV, WFC, XMMO, SPLV, ABBV, MRK,

  • Sold Out: KMI, PHK,


For the details of Detalus Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/detalus+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Detalus Advisors, LLC

  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 474,941 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%

  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 118,123 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%

  3. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 78,191 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%

  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 69,291 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%

  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 177,373 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.68%

New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.883800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6. The stock is now traded at around $234.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $303.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $245.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $260.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $35.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

Sold Out: PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.98 and $6.46, with an estimated average price of $6.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Detalus Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Detalus Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks

2. Detalus Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Detalus Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Detalus Advisors, LLC keeps buyingThis article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Earnings

    The words Tesla (TSLA) and EVs are synonymous these days, but Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks it’s time the conversation moved on from here; it should no longer revolve around the opportunity EVs represent – it’s already common knowledge these will replace ICE cars over the next several years. In turn, the talk should center on “how much global share Tesla will gain this year and through 2023.” As such, when the company reports 4Q21 earnings next Thursday (Jan 26), Houchois thinks the

  • This Stock Just Hiked Its Dividend; Is It a Buy?

    KeyCorp recently announced a 5.4% increase in its payout to shareholders. It reports earnings on Thursday.

  • The world’s richest 10 men doubled their fortunes to $1.5 trillion during the pandemic, says Oxfam

    The uber-wealthy broke a record for getting richer during the pandemic, says a new report from Oxfam.

  • U.S. airlines warn that 5G rollout could disrupt flights

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro joins the Live show to discuss U.S. airlines warning about the dangers of 5G.

  • 49ers 'ready' to play Packers in NFC Divisional Playoff Game

    The 49ers already are counting down the seconds until they get to play the Packers at Lambeau Field.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Snap Up on Solid Sales Projection

    Soaring demand for microchips is helping stocks like Microchip Technology (MHCP), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Analog Devices (ADI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Spin or Split? AT&T Has a Big Decision to Make on Discovery Stake.

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Is This Rapidly Growing Surgical Robotics Stock a Buy?

    In the surgical robotics industry, it's critically important that surgeons are able to trust robotic surgical systems. In November, the digital surgery company Asensus Surgical (NYSEMKT: ASXC) reported third-quarter results that suggest it is becoming more accepted by surgeons. Let's take a look at Asensus Surgical's fundamentals and valuation to try to answer this question.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

    Ford Motor Company (F) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • Is Realty Income's Dividend in Trouble?

    Dividends are at the front and center of Realty Income's (NYSE: O) business, and not only because it's required to pay out most of its profit since it's a real estate investment trust (REIT). Secondly, the retail industry specialist relentlessly advertises its trademarked descriptor: "The Monthly Dividend Company." The retail sector is facing a monster challenge with the persistent coronavirus pandemic.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's 'disgusted' with 2 banks he claims are cutting ties with him over 'cancel culture' after his phone records were subpoenaed by the January 6 committee

    Lindell told Insider he wondered why the banks kept him after "running around with papers from a lawyer that said martial law."

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]