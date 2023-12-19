Detecting Type 1 Diabetes Early for a Healthier Tomorrow
Dr. Desmond Schatz and Dr. Anastasia Albanese-O'Neill, shed new light on Type 1 Diabetes.#paidForContent
Dr. Desmond Schatz and Dr. Anastasia Albanese-O'Neill, shed new light on Type 1 Diabetes.#paidForContent
Why the famed skin doctor has learned to delegate household tasks — and what her kids think of her pimple-popping videos.
Lululemon, Olaplex and more: These thoughtful gift ideas will steal the show.
With over $130 of added value with this buy, this pint-sized computer is one you don't want to miss.
At $300, the K.O. II is pretty reasonably priced for what it can do. Despite some quality assurance issues, the EP-133 proves cool doesn't have to be costly.
LendingTree's recent research showed that drivers of some brands are far worse than others.
Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube.'
Judge and Claure will fully own the firm’s $100 million Open Opportunity Fund 1, the $150 million Fund 2, as well as the entire portfolio. SoftBank rebranded its Opportunity Growth Fund to Open Opportunity Fund (OOF) earlier this year, and appointed Judge as its chairman, who became co-owner of the Fund.
ImpriMed, a California-based precision medicine startup, builds AI-powered dog cancer treatment technology that helps veterinarians identify the most suitable drugs for individual canine and feline blood cancers. The startup, which centers on improving treatment outcomes of dogs and cats with cancer first, now aims to expand its precision medicine technology for human oncology applications. "The ex-vivo live-cell technologies we developed for canine blood cancers are well-applied to the majority of types of human blood cancer as well as feline blood cancers," co-founder and chief executive officer Sungwon Lim said in an interview with TechCrunch.
Dior sells an advent calendar for $4,200. Luxury advent calendars are becoming more popular each year, with offerings from Vogue ($456), Jo Malone ($495), Neiman Marcus ($225), Pandora ($486.50), Yves Saint Laurent ($400), Swarovski ($1,300) and probably any other high-end brand you can think of. “I really did spend over $20,000 on advent calendars,” said Mary Berry, who has been posting daily unboxing videos of luxury advent calendars on TikTok.
Autoblog's expert list of the best large SUVs, including three-row, crossover, traditional body-on-frame, luxury and off-roading models.
A new survey found that almost half of Gen Xers have done no retirement planning and don't have nearly enough saved.
Apple stock fell Monday after the company announced it will halt sales of its Apple Watch later this week.
Safely sip from any body of water with this genius bestselling tool that makes a great stocking stuffer.
One five-star reviewer said it 'goes on as smoothly as my more expensive brands.'
Sarr, the 7-foot-1 Frenchman playing in Australia, has consistently played well against bigger, stronger opponents in the NBL, giving him the edge as the top prospect in the draft class right now.
We’ll see if Purdue lasts longer in the top spot this time around.
Two-thirds of U.K. motorists in a survey would consider moving for the ideal garage, and would even pay 5% over asking. Here's what they consider ideal.
Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO’s stock is surging on Monday after it announced a significant investment from an Abu Dhabi-backed fund.
Adobe and Figma have abandoned their $20 billion merger plan after determining there was no clear way to gain approval from UK and European Union regulators.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the players who helped fantasy managers advance with a big performance — or left them desperate for more.