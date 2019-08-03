Detection Technology Oyj (HEL:DETEC): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock

In December 2018, Detection Technology Oyj (HEL:DETEC) released its earnings update. Generally, analyst forecasts seem fairly subdued, with earnings expected to grow by 2.7% in the upcoming year against the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 46%. By 2020, we can expect Detection Technology Oyj’s bottom line to reach €15m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of €15m. Below is a brief commentary around Detection Technology Oyj's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Check out our latest analysis for Detection Technology Oyj

How is Detection Technology Oyj going to perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 4 analysts of DETEC is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

HLSE:DETEC Past and Future Earnings, August 3rd 2019 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 12% based on the most recent earnings level of €15m to the final forecast of €21m by 2022. EPS reaches €1.44 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €1.03 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 16%, approximately the same as previous years. With analysts forecasting revenue growth of 0.41017 and DETEC's net income growth expected to roughly track that, this company may add value for shareholders over time.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Detection Technology Oyj, I've put together three relevant aspects you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Detection Technology Oyj worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Detection Technology Oyj is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Detection Technology Oyj? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.