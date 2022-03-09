Detective: Alleged shooter was willing to kill everyone at former KY lawmaker’s home

Shannon Gilday, the man accused of killing a 32-year-old lawyer during a deadly home invasion last month, was determined to get access to a bunker underneath the home and was willing to kill everyone inside, a Kentucky State Police detective said in court Wednesday.

That’s what Gilday told state police detective Cameron Allen, the main investigator for the shooting, during an “extensive” three-plus hour interview after Gilday was arrested on Feb. 28. Allen shared some details about that interview during a preliminary hearing for Gilday on Wednesday.

“He wanted the security of the bunker,” Allen said while describing what Gilday told him during their interview. “He stated that his beliefs at the time, given the current political environment in our country as well in the world at this time, and the events that had taken place throughout the world, that he wanted to access this bunker and secure it for himself and his family and friends.”

Allen also testified that police found weaponry and military fatigues in Gilday’s car after the shooting.

Madison District Judge Charles Hardin ultimately determined there was probable cause in Gilday’s case and sent it to a grand jury. Gilday’s attorney didn’t make any arguments against the prosecutors having probable cause. The grand jury will determine whether or not there’s enough evidence to indict Gilday and send his case to Madison Circuit Court for a potential trial.

Gilday is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal mischief, according to court records. The shooting resulted in the death of Jordan Morgan, a Lexington attorney and the daughter of C. Wesley Morgan, a former Kentucky lawmaker and retired businessman. C. Wesley Morgan was injured in the shooting.

Allen said Gilday waived his right to an attorney before the interview. He described Gilday as forthcoming and detailed with his answers.

“During our conversation, he confessed to shooting his way into the residence on 1266 Willis Branch on the morning of Feb. 22 armed with an AR-15 rifle that he had owned at the time and had owned for several years,” Allen said. “He confessed to shooting Jordan Morgan numerous times in her bed.

“He confessed to shooting Wesley Morgan in the downstairs bedroom as he came down the steps. He confessed to shooting multiple rounds into the bedroom door of (Morgan’s teenage daughter), as he believed there were people in that bedroom once he made entry into that master suite.”

Kentucky police found AR-15, military apparel in Gilday’s car

Allen also talked about some of the search warrants carried out during the investigation. A search warrant at Gilday’s apartment unveiled notes and documents that connected him to the crime, such as directions to the home, notes about the family’s sleep schedules and a layout of the house with potential access points.

Police also executed a search warrant for Gilday’s vehicle, which led to the discovery of an AR-15, camouflage military fatigues and a long nylon rope in the trunk. Allen said the rifle and the apparel were used during the break-in.

Gilday had previously served in the military and was dishonorably discharged, his friend told police, according to a search warrant obtained by the Herald-Leader.

Allen said the Morgans’ property suffered over $1,000 in damage as a result of the burglary and shooting. The upstairs glass doorway, where Gilday made entry, was completely destroyed from the gunshots and had to be replaced.

Allen said a downstairs bedroom window was also shot out.

“There was (a) substantial amount of damage throughout the house due to projectiles that were launched towards the walls and basement doors, into the mattress of Mr. Morgan as well as the mattress of his daughter,” Allen said.

Morgan’s younger daughter, along with his wife, Lindsey, fled the residence during the shootout between Gilday and Morgan, Allen said. They were located near the barn when police initially arrived, and Lindsey told investigators she saw an unknown white sedan vehicle parked on the property.

Gilday was still being held at the Madison County Detention Center without a bond.