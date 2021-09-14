Detective details Lompoc soldier's shooting death in court

Dave Minsky, Santa Maria Times, Calif.

Sep. 14—A Lompoc Police detective on Monday continued testimony about his investigation into the shooting death of an active-duty Army soldier in Superior Court Monday.

Lompoc Police Officer Michael Miller recounted the description of the gun allegedly used by 27-year-old Walter Morales to shoot Marlon Brumfield, 22, at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2019 near the intersection of Ocean Avenue and A Street.

A witness, a friend who was with Brumfield when he was shot, described the shooter's gun as a magnum-style revolver, similar to the gun used by Rick Grimes' character in the television show, "The Walking Dead," according to Miller.

Morales is charged with the murder of Brumfield, who was on leave from Germany when he was killed, after allegedly believing he was a rival gang member.

Additionally, Morales is charged with four sentencing enhancements, including causing great bodily injury and committing the shooting for the benefit of a gang.

Morales received three additional charges, including attempted murder, shooting at a dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon and an enhancement of using a firearm from a separate incident in which he allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle in the 1000 block of West Olive Street July 11, 2020.

After Brumfield's death, Morales allegedly fled to Mexico and was arrested by SWAT officers July 17, 2020 in the 1500 block of South Thornburg Street in Santa Maria after nearly a year on the run.

Morales' preliminary hearing began Thursday in Lompoc Superior Court and continued for a second day on Friday. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Francisco Gutierrez-Ortega, of Santa Maria, is Morales' co-defendant in the case who turned himself into police more than a week after the shooting, according to Miller.

He allegedly told investigators he was the driver of the Ford Mustang getaway vehicle and that Morales was the shooter.

Before turning himself in, Gutierrez-Ortega's mother told him to "do the right thing," Miller testified on Monday.

On Oct. 9, 2020, Gutierrez-Ortega pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the case, court records show.

Reading from a stipulated agreement, Deputy District Attorney Scott Donahue cited the medical examiner's report, which stated Brumfield died from multiple gunshot wounds after he was struck with four bullets, including in the upper left arm, the abdomen, the forearm and a graze wound to the chin.

The preliminary hearing continues at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 21 in Superior Court.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats revise elections bill but face Senate headwinds

    Senate Democrats unveiled a pared back elections bill Tuesday in hopes of kickstarting their stalled push to counteract new laws in Republican states that could make it more difficult to cast a ballot. The GOP blasted the earlier measure as “unnecessary” and a "partisan power grab.” Republican-controlled legislatures have enacted restrictions over the past year in the name of election security that will make it harder to vote and could make the administration of the elections more subject to partisan influence.

  • Drug sting sends two Miami-Dade cop pals to prison. They were big fans of ‘Bad Boys’ movies

    In their everyday lives, they served as young Miami-Dade cops who patrolled the county’s streets in their police cruisers.

  • Chicago Mom Allegedly Shot 12-Year-Old Son Dead in Rage Over Missing Memory Card

    Chicago Police Department/Chicago Sun-TimesA Chicago mom fatally shot her 12-year-old son in the head on Saturday morning in a rage over a missing memory card, prosecutors allege.Fallon Harris, 37, was charged with first-degree murder after the death of her son, Kaden Ingram, at their South Chicago home. Kaden was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor with multiple bullet wounds to his head, and prosecutors alleged in court Sunday that Harris was caught on a home security system firing the sec

  • Civil trial begins for former minister accused of sex trafficking his preteen daughter

    A federal jury will hear claims this week that former minister Ron Cohen raped and sex trafficked his preteen daughter in Delaware.

  • Cops Turn Up Heat on Lawyer in Wild South Carolina Shooting Saga

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo FacebookAlex Murdaugh is officially at the center of a state investigation.The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Monday that it has opened a probe into Murdaugh, 53, just days after the legal scion was ousted from his firm over allegations of theft and placed in rehab for drug dependency.In a statement to The Daily Beast, the top law enforcement agency in the state confirmed the criminal investigation into Murdaugh is bas

  • Master distiller churned out 9,000 gallons of illegal moonshine on NC farm, feds say

    Prosecutors said white vans were used to sneak the moonshine across state lines to a shed in Virginia.

  • San Jose Police Used New Tactics During Weekend Sideshow Bust

    Kiet Do reports on how San Jose police corralled a large group of over 200 spectators during weekend sideshow enforcement (9-13-2021)

  • 'Truly horrific': Man gets 10 years for stabbing woman with semen-filled syringe

    A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after stabbing a woman with a syringe filled with semen at a Maryland grocery store.

  • Former Miami nurse admits threatening to kill VP Harris, faces up to five years in prison

    A former nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital has pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris, perhaps sealing her own fate because she recorded the threats in a series of videos she sent to her husband in prison.

  • Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel, avoiding jail, must apologize to victims and stay off Facebook

    “Your honor, I just want to say I’m sorry for what happened. I never intended to hurt anybody,” Samsel said.

  • Man Seen Kicking Woman Down Subway Escalator

    Police are searching for a man seen on video kicking a woman down a subway escalator in Brooklyn.

  • Westroads fatal shooting

    One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at the Westroads Mall parking lot Sunday night

  • Beijing court rules against woman in China #MeToo case

    The Haidian People's Court said in a judgment released late Tuesday night that Zhou Xiaoxuan, who had become the face of the country's #MeToo movement, did not meet the burden of proof in claiming that Zhu Jun, her superior at her place of work, sexually harassed her. Zhou was a former intern at Chinese state broadcaster CCTV and went public with accusations against Zhu, a prominent CCTV host, in 2018 as dozens of women began to speak out about their past experiences of being harassed or assaulted. Since then, the movement has been largely shut down by authorities as activists found their online posts censored and faced pressure from authorities when trying to hold protests, but Zhou has continued to speak out.

  • Second lawsuit alleges abuse at New Hampshire youth center

    Michael Gilpatrick, who spent three years at New Hampshire’s youth detention center in the late 1990s, said he and other boys sometimes stood on their toilets, yelling into vents to spread word of approaching staff. A state trooper testifying at Asbury’s probable cause hearing said colleagues described the four as a clique or “the muscle” of the cottage, and said they often used physical force to deescalate conflict.

  • Second brother dies in gang-related Bronx shooting

    A Bronx man critically hurt in a gang-related double-shooting that claimed his older brother’s life has also died of his wounds, police said Monday. Malik Tunstall, 22, died two days after he and his brother, Price Tunstall, 24, were gunned down as they sat on a bench outside their Bronx housing development. Police have charged Kai Johnson, 26, a rival gang member who was out on parole for ...

  • The little-known story of how Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán tried to bring down friends and enemies from behind bars

    Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán's little-known attempt at betrayal reflects a shameful fact of life within criminal organizations.

  • Two Florida middle-schoolers charged after plotting Columbine-style attack: sheriff

    Two middle school students have been charged with plotting a Columbine-style attack in Lee County, Fla. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a 14-year-old and 13-year-old from Harns Marsh Middle School are currently in custody after they were arrested and charged on Thursday with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting. The boys were later identified as Philip Byrd and Conner Pruett. “These ...

  • FBI director faces new scrutiny over investigation of Brett Kavanaugh

    Claim that FBI lacked authority to conduct further investigation into Kavanaugh may be inaccurate The FBI was called to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation process in 2018, after he was accused of assault by Christine Blasey Ford. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP FBI director Chris Wray is facing new scrutiny of the bureau’s handling of its 2018 background investigation of Brett Kavanaugh, including its claim that the FBI lacked the authority t

  • Murdaugh murders spur rumors, conspiracy theories in SC and beyond

    SLED does have a responsibility to operate in a manner which gives the public confidence in its investigations, our Editorial Board writes. | Opinion

  • Man threatened to leak intimate photos if ex-mistress didn't compensate him

    After a seven-year extra-marital relationship with a woman he first hired as an escort ended, a man demanded that she return him a year’s worth of allowance, then threatened to disseminate intimate videos and photos that were taken without her knowledge.