Detective: Enfield stabbing suspect misled police

Sep. 30—When Enfield police first made contact with Shyhiem "Trey" Adams after the fatal stabbing of teenager Justin Brady in September 2018, Adams told them he was innocent and wanted a lawyer — but added that he had thrown the knife in a river, a detective testified Wednesday.

Enfield police Detective Michael Bailey went on to say during Adams' manslaughter trial in Hartford Superior Court that Adams told police the knife was in "the Suffield River." Knowing there was no river by that name, Bailey said, he took it to mean the Connecticut River, which runs between Enfield and Suffield.

DEFENDANT: Shyhiem "Trey" Adams, 21, of Hartford

VICTIM: Justin Brady, 16, of Enfield

CHARGES: First-degree manslaughter, evidence tampering

ISSUES WEDNESDAY: Whether Adams misled police about location of the knife — and whether his lawyer misled the jury about what Adams said

The knife wasn't found in the river, the detective continued. Rather it was found at 15 Hoover Lane in Enfield, the home of Adams' friend Michael Cerrato. The stabbing had taken place during a fight in front of that house where Cerrato's father, Mark Cerrato, who is Enfield's assistant town attorney, also lives.

The incident was reported to police at 12:24 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2018. Brady, who was an Enfield High School sophomore, was pronounced dead shortly afterward at age 16.

State police, who aided Enfield police in the investigation, actually "located and secured" two knives during the search of 15 Hoover Lane, finding one in a bedroom between a mattress and a box spring, according to an affidavit by Enfield police Detective Gary Castle.

The charges Adams, now 21, of Hartford, faces are first-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering, which carry a total of up to 25 years in prison. He has been held in lieu of a $750,000 bond since his arrest the day after the stabbing.

Adams' comments about the knife are potentially relevant to both charges because they could be seen as an attempt to mislead investigators, which, in turn, could be taken as evidence of "consciousness of guilt."

Moreover, the specific allegation in the evidence tampering count is that Adams concealed the knife.

In cross-examining Bailey, defense lawyer Christopher D. Parker asked if he was sure Adams had said he threw the knife in the river, rather than that "Michael' did. Bailey said he was sure, adding that Adams repeated the comment more than once.

Later, with the jury out of the courtroom, prosecutor John F. Fahey said Bailey had turned on an audio recorder on his cellphone when Adams came out of his aunt's house in Hartford, where the police were looking for him. The prosecutor said he wants to put the audio recording in evidence to rebut any doubts the defense lawyer might have raised among the jurors about what Adams said.

Fahey said the audio recording is mentioned in a report Bailey wrote, which he said was turned over to the defense along with the audio recording. He suggested Parker lacked a "good faith basis" for asking the question about what Adams had said.

Fahey said it will take some time to prepare the recording for presentation to the jury because he wants to play only part of it. Judge Kevin C. Doyle said he will listen to the entire recording before ruling on whether the jury can hear the excerpt.

Testimony in the trial is continuing today and is expected to run into next week.

