Detective files for divorce after wife pictured at Capitol riots with another man

Chinekwu Osakwe
·3 min read

Michael Heinl requested that his wife not attend the rally before she breached the Capitol

Jennifer Heinl was one of the many rioters who was captured on camera during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. But Heinl has more problems than just the legal ramifications of her acts that day. She’s the wife of Detective Michael Heinl, a Shaler Township police officer who works with the FBI’s Pittsburgh-area violent crimes task force.

Read More: House launching investigation of Capitol insurrection as suspicion grows

Jennifer was charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry on Capitol grounds, and more after the insurrection. But Jennifer was also served with divorce papers in February after Michael saw the pictures of her there with another man.

Jennifer and the man she had been communicating with on Facebook, Kenneth Grayson, entered the Capitol together, according to the FBI. Grayson, who was wearing a QAnon sweatshirt, said he felt the need to kill, and that feeling “included current President Joe Biden,” according to the Hill.

Jennifer was identified by a picture on Grayson’s iPad. She was arrested and subsequently released on $10K bond.

The FBI reportedly found Facebook Messenger messages between Jennifer and Grayson discussing their travel plans including their hotel and car rental, according to INSIDER. Jennifer claims she fell out of touch with Grayson and that they did not stay in the same hotel room.

According to Sean Frank, Shaler Township Police chief, Michael requested that his wife not attend the rally near the Capitol. She went anyway and was photographed in Trump garb.

Jennifer Heinl at the Capitol rally on Jan. 6
Jennifer Heinl at the Capitol rally on Jan. 6

Multiple people with associations to law enforcement and other public servants were caught protesting the confirmation of Joe Biden’s presidency at the Capitol.

Although the FBI says investigations are ongoing, Forbes has noted more than 30 instances of public servants being disciplined for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, which killed five people, including Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer who was seen fighting with insurrectionists and was sprayed with an unknown substance before collapsing and dying.

A Pennsylvania police officer was one of the law enforcement members who was charged with crimes at the Capitol. Joseph Fischer was charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of justice.

Read More: Pennsylvania police officer facing charges in Capitol riot

Fischer was also caught due to a Facebook video from the Capitol showing him breaking the law and getting into a physical altercation with someone else in law enforcement.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Detective files for divorce after wife pictured at Capitol riots with another man appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump still being investigated over Capitol riot, top prosecutor says

    Attorney says there are now more than 400 cases against participantsRoger Stone faces fresh scrutiny over Capitol attack A worker removes razor wire from the top of security fencing on 20 March 2021, as part of a reduction in heightened security measures taken after the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in Washington DC. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters Federal investigators are still examining Donald Trump’s role in inciting the attack on the US Capitol. Michael Sherwin, the departing acting US attorney for the District of Columbia, confirmed that the former president is still under investigation over the 6 January putsch in an interview with CBS 60 Minutes on Sunday. “Maybe the president is culpable,” he said. Sherwin also said there were now more than 400 cases against participants in the riot and said that if it is determined Brian Sicknick, the Capitol police officer who died, did so because he was hit with bear spray, murder charges would likely follow. “It’s unequivocal that Trump was the magnet that brought the people to DC on 6 January,” Sherwin said. “Now the question is, is he criminally culpable for everything that happened during the siege, during the breach? “…Based upon what we see in the public record and what we see in public statements in court, we have plenty of people – we have soccer moms from Ohio that were arrested saying, ‘Well, I did this because my president said I had to take back our house.’ That moves the needle towards that direction. Maybe the president is culpable for those actions. “But also, you see in the public record, too, militia members saying, ‘You know what? We did this because Trump just talks a big game. He’s just all talk. We did what he wouldn’t do.’” Trump addressed a rally outside the White House on 6 January, telling supporters to “fight like hell” to stop Congress certifying his election defeat by Joe Biden, which he falsely claims was the result of voter fraud. A mob broke into the Capitol, leading to five deaths, including a Trump supporter shot by law enforcement. Trump was impeached for inciting an insurrection but acquitted when only seven Republican senators could be convinced to vote him guilty. Lawsuits over the insurrection, one brought by the Democratic congressman Bennie Thompson under the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, are among proliferating legal threats to Trump now he has lost the protections of office. More than 100 police officers were allegedly assaulted during the riot. Sicknick died the next day. Cause of death has not been released. But two men have been charged with assaulting the 42-year-old officer with a spray meant to repel bears. Asked if a determination that Sicknick’s death was a direct result of being attacked with the spray would lead to murder charges, Sherwin said: “If evidence directly relates that chemical to his death, yeah. We have causation, we have a link. Yes. In that scenario, correct, that’s a murder case.” He also said: “That day, as bad as it was, could have been a lot worse. It’s actually amazing more people weren’t killed. We found ammunition in [one] vehicle. And also, in the bed of the vehicle were found 11 Molotov cocktails. They were filled with gasoline and Styrofoam. [Lonnie Coffman, the man charged] put Styrofoam in those, according to the [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives], because when you throw those, when they explode, the Styrofoam will stick to you and act like napalm.” He also said pipe bombs placed near the Capitol by an unidentified suspect were not armed properly. “They were not hoax devices, they were real devices,” Sherwin said. Sherwin also said sedition charges, as yet not part of cases against participants in the riot, were likely. “We tried to move quickly to ensure that there is trust in the rule of law,” he said. “You are gonna be charged based upon your conduct and your conduct only. “… The world looks to us for the rule of law and order and democracy. And that was shattered, I think, on that day. And we have to build ourselves up again. The only way to build ourselves up again is the equal application of the law, to show the rule of law is gonna treat these people fairly under the law.”

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • Some Capitol riot suspects could be charged with sedition

    Federal prosecutors are considering rarely used sedition charges against at least some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Prosecutors need to prove people conspired to use force.

  • SF School Board member refuses to resign after offensive tweets

    A Facebook Group with 951 members is asking that Collins and two other school board member be recalled. There's even a website "Recall the School Board."

  • DOJ official says there is evidence to charge sedition in U.S. Capitol assault:'60 Minutes'

    Federal investigators have found evidence that would likely allow the government to file sedition charges against some of those involved in the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, a Justice Department official told CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday. "I believe the facts do support those charges," said acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin for the District of Columbia. Hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory, sending lawmakers fleeing and leaving five dead.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor dies from suicide after suffering lasting Covid symptoms

    ‘Unbearable’ complications included severe tinnitus

  • Charlie Puth Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Shirtless Paparazzi Photos

    While body shaming isn't anything new, social media amplifies critical voices and makes it easier for trolls to target their victims directly. Celebrities aren't immune from unsolicited comments on their bodies, even when they're just going about their lives. And the latest public figure to call out body shamers is 29-year-old singer Charlie Puth, who took to Instagram to address the bullying he's been on the receiving end of lately. Keep reading to find out what Puth had to say about the shirtless paparazzi photos of himself that recently hit the internet, and for another celebrity who's had enough, check out Jonah Hill Gets Real About Body Shaming After Tabloid Prints Beach Photos. Paparazzi caught Puth leaving the gym last week. As Buzzfeed reports, photographers captured Puth walking to his car in sweat shorts, a backwards baseball cap, and tennis shoes, holding his t-shirt in his hand. The "See You Again" singer is talking on the phone and also carrying a water bottle, having just finished a workout. For Serena Williams' Husband Defends Her Against Body Shaming Comment Puth shot back at body shamers. The photos quickly hit the internet, and while plenty of his fans were happy to new shots of the artist, trolls also came out of the wordwork. Puth responded to critics of the way he looks on Twitter on Mar. 19."Hey just a very quick reminder that it’s not cool to body shame anyone," he wrote. "Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is. Sorry I don’t have an 8 pack like d***……"For more celebrity news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. He's said he doesn't work out just so he can look a certain way. Speaking to Men's Health in 2019, Puth talked about his attitude towards wellness and exercise and how it's most important to him to build his confidence and clear his head. "I found that when I started working out, my music-making process got better, because I think my mind was less crowded," the star said. He also shared that he wasn't chasing physical perfection. Read about a famous duo who are also striking back at critics with This Celebrity Couple Is Defending Their 35-Year Age Gap. Fans were quick to show their support of the star. Fans were quick to praise Puth for his anti-body shaming message and to show their support of him. Some even replied to his tweet with their own insecurities and the features they've been bullied for, showing solidarity.The next day, Puth tweeted, "I miss you always," seemingly directed at his fans. They responded by making "WE LOVE YOU CHARLIE" trend on Twitter. The singer shared a screenshot of the trending topic and wrote, "This was a very nice thing to see. Love to all of you this made my day," with a smile/cry emoji. For another celeb whose fans are standing with them, here's Britney Spears' Boyfriend Just Slammed Her Dad on Instagram.

  • Taylor Dee, rising country music star, dies after car accident

    The promising musician was just 33 years old.

  • Steelers lose another OLB to the Titans

    The Steelers are quickly running out of outside linebackers.

  • Lilly Singh Is Not a Morning Person—But These $14 Eye Patches Help Her Wake Up

    The late-night host calls them a “godsend.”

  • France summons Chinese envoy over 'unacceptable' insults

    France summoned China's ambassador on Tuesday to underscore the unacceptable nature of insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher, and Beijing's decision to sanction some European officials, a French foreign ministry source said. Ambassador to France Lu Shaye had already been summoned by the foreign ministry last April over posts and tweets by the embassy defending Beijing's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and criticising the West's handling of it. The Chinese embassy last week warned against French lawmakers meeting officials during an upcoming visit to self-ruled Taiwan, drawing a rebuff from France.

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • Hailing Britain's 'great spirit', Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the "great spirit" shown by Britain in tackling COVID-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyone's efforts had allowed the country to start "on the cautious road" to easing restrictions. With Britain suffering one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus, Johnson has come under fire for moving too slowly last year to tackle the first and second waves of the pandemic, with some accusing him of prioritising the economy over health. But since then, his government has overseen a successful vaccine rollout, reaching more than half of the adult population, and a cautious approach to easing the latest lockdown, prompting a recovery for him in opinion polls.

  • Clippers coach benches starters, down by 21, and backups lead comeback to stun Hawks

    Clippers coach Tyronn Lue removed all his starters with the team down 21 points. From there, the bench rallied the team to a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

  • Judge blasts Capitol rioter accused of assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick

    Five people died in insurrection by Donald Trump supporters

  • Georgia GOP Goes All Out to Suppress Black Votes Amid MAGA Civil War

    Paras Griffin-GettyIn a one-two punch of authoritarian maneuvering shocking in both its scope and its severity, Republicans are fighting to hollow out the right to vote for millions of Black and brown Georgians. And what they can’t take away in the state Senate, the GOP plans to gut with a new Trump-aligned secretary of state.With MAGA Congressman Jody Hice now fighting to unseat noted Trump enemy and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Republicans are making clear there is no room in the party for officials willing to stand up against Trumpian authoritarianism.The raft of brutal voter-suppression laws winding their way through Georgia’s state legislature offers just a taste of the future Republicans hope to inflict on citizens they see as left-leaning, before those citizens succeed in removing them from power. Passing the federal voting-rights protections in House Democrats’ For the People Act won’t be enough to stop these Republicans: Democrats must finally get serious about nationalizing Stacey Abrams’ winning organizing model.Democrats Gave Up on Stacey Abrams. She Didn’t Give Up on Democracy.Voter-suppression efforts in Georgia reached a smolder even before Trump tossed gasoline on the situation with his gleeful endorsement of Hice’s primary challenge. In the state Senate, a conservative Republican unfortunately named Max Burns is leading efforts to give state officials more direct power over election eligibility, something Trump’s acolytes demanded after realizing Black citizens could register to vote too easily for comfort.In response to those Black citizens registering and voting, Georgia’s Republicans are clamping down. The state GOP targeted Black churches responsible for leading voter-registration drives and organizing transportation to the polls with a proposed law that would make it a crime to conduct those activities on a Sunday. “Souls to the Polls” is an indelible part of life in the Black South, a means of strengthening community through the proud and public exercise of hard-won and still imperfectly guaranteed voting rights.Targeting Black church activism does so much more than simply hobble efforts to register voters and cast ballots. It sends a message from the white Republican establishment that Black spaces, Black communities, and Black identities exist only to the extent Georgia’s GOP power brokers allow them to exist.“This bill continues to be nothing but voter suppression,” Black Voters Matter Fund co-founder Cliff Albright said. “The recent changes are nothing more than... makeup and cologne on Jim Crow.”It’s a statement of just how dangerously authoritarian the national GOP has become that Raffensperger, who supports these voter-suppression measures, is still not reliably authoritarian enough to please Trump’s MAGA mob. Raffensperger doesn’t just approve of crushing Souls to the Polls; he proudly attached his endorsement to measures ending automatic voter registration, banning mail-in ballot drop boxes, effectively ending absentee voting, and sharply reducing hours available for weekend voting.Each and every one of those measures was designed specifically to punish Black Georgians for daring to face down voter suppression in 2020, with efforts like the ban on mail-in ballot drop boxes almost exclusively harming communities of color where those drop boxes exist. But even that wasn’t enough, because Raffensperger refused to support the GOP’s lockstep belief in the Big Lie of a stolen presidential election.Hice promises red meat to a far-right crowd hungry not just for victory but for revenge—against Blacks, against liberals, against anyone Hice and Trump declare enemies of their fascist fantasies. Hice has savaged Raffensperger in the past for his disloyalty to Trump, and cheered the January 6 insurrection as “our 1776 moment.”More importantly, Hice cloaks the desire to disenfranchise Black Georgians in the language of the MAGA crowd at a time when Trump’s followers have already proven willing to engage in organized antidemocratic violence. That kind of extrajudicial intimidation is nothing new to Black voters in the South, but Democrats have the power to put a stop to this newest round of preventable state brutality.Passing the For the People Act is a key step in fighting back against the coming deluge of Republican voter-suppression efforts, but even those meaty voting-rights protections won’t fully protect Georgians—or anyone else—from the havoc GOP supermajorities can unleash on the state level. Only state organizing can stop that danger, and the Democratic Party has spent the past dozen years woefully underinvesting in critical state infrastructure.Fortunately, Democrats also have an ace up their sleeve: Stacey Abrams, the voting-rights organizer and current candidate for governor who stunned the world by mobilizing Black voters to shatter what many party insiders had written off as the GOP’s unbeatable structural advantages in Georgia. Abrams’ organizing model offers a powerful case study in why there is simply no substitute for local organizing, and why victories like Georgia take years of cultivation and care before bearing fruit. The time to fund those grassroots efforts is now, not in the heat of the 2022 campaign season.Opening up the Democratic National Committee’s coffers to emulating the Abrams model across the country also offers hope for more immediate fights against voter suppression. In Georgia, the same voting-rights activists brought into the political arena and energized by Abrams’ message have successfully pressured major Georgia employers like Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola to condemn the GOP’s voter-suppression efforts.What happens in Georgia will provide Trumpist Republicans with the clearest measure yet of their strength. The rise of Trump’s hand-picked candidate for secretary of state would be disastrous for the state, but Raffensperger’s victory would be little better for the Black and brown voters targeted by laws designed to criminalize the very expression of Black civic engagement.The only way to protect the right to vote is to organize and elect public officials who respect and honor that fundamental right. The GOP has made clear in over 165 restrictive voting bills introduced nationwide that it is declaring war on the rights of minorities to exercise their right to vote. Without immediate efforts nationally and in the states to counter that authoritarian threat, the suppression of Georgia will be only the first grim milestone in our slide away from democracy.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A man livestreamed the Boulder grocery store shooting and posted the footage - including shots of motionless bodies - to YouTube

    An active shooting expert told Insider he would "absolutely not" recommend that a civilian enter an active shooting scene and livestream it.

  • Russia and China lash out at 'destructive' US in united front against West

    China and Russia on Tuesday lashed out at the “destructive” behaviour of the United States and called for a UN Security Council summit to establish stability between global superpowers. The rare show of diplomatic unity came after a Western coalition imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged interment camps in Xinjiang, where as many as a million Uighur Muslims are said to have been held in slave-like conditions. China on Tuesday summoned the British and EU ambassadors over the coordinate sanctions. After meeting in the Chinese city of Guilin, Chinese and Russian foreign ministers on Tuesday called for the permanent members of the UN Security Council to gather for a summit “to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve mankind’s common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability". The statement also urged other countries to refrain from “politicising human rights issues” in a clear reference to the deplorable human rights record of both Moscow and Beijing. Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, said that Moscow and Beijing agree about the “destructive” intentions of the United States which he criticised for “relying on the military and political alliances of the Cold War-era and creating new closed alliances in the same spirit to undermine the UN-centered international legal architecture”. Relations between Moscow and Washington took another hit last week after US President Joe Biden said in an interview that he believed that Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, was a “killer.” Moscow and Beijing both view recent Western sanctions as “unacceptable,” Mr Lavrov said on Tuesday. “Punishing anyone on the world arena today is just wrong, and using the same methods against Russia and China is simply stupid,” he was quoted as saying. Russia is bracing for a new round of sanctions over what Washington says was meddling in last year’s presidential elections. Moscow has denied any involvement.