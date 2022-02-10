Detective: Holland murder suspect had 'on again, off again' dating relationship with victim

Katherine Rutgers, with daughters Aria, 5, and Audrey, 3, in a photo shown during a court hearing, Feb. 9, 2022.

HOLLAND — Enrique Estrada, the man who is charged with the Christmastime murder of Katherine Rutgers, had dated her off and on before her death, a Holland police detective testified in a Feb. 9 hearing.

Rutgers, 25, was smothered in her Ninth Street apartment either late Dec. 25 or early Dec. 26, with her 3-year-old child in the home. An exact time of death has not been determined.

During a Feb. 9 preliminary examination hearing, 58th District Court Judge Bradley Knoll found there was probable cause that Estrada committed the crime and bound the case over to the 20th Circuit Court, where he will be arraigned Feb. 28. Homicides and most other felonies are adjudicated at the circuit court level.

Det. Joel Maat testified that he learned, in interviews with Estrada, that Estrada and Rutgers met at work and had struck up a relationship. Rutgers worked third shift at Magna International.

Rutgers was married but had separated from her husband, Matthew Rutgers, who left in December 2020 and no longer lived in the state.

The couple had three children, Aria, 5, Audrey, 3, and JJ, a boy that died nine days after birth. According to Rutgers' mother, divorce proceedings were in the works before Rutgers was killed.

Estrada confessed to killing Rutgers during a multi-hour interview at the Holland Department of Public Safety complex Dec. 27, Maat said.

Estrada said he spent Christmas Day at Rutgers' apartment. That night, after Rutgers fell asleep in the bed, he went to the kitchen, got a washcloth and held it over her nose and mouth for several minutes, he told Maat and Det. Kris Haglund. He later dumped the rag near a port-a-john at Kollen Park.

Dr. David Start, chief medical examiner for Ottawa County, determined Rutgers had died of asphyxia by smothering. Start said she had marks around her chin and face that could have been caused by pressure from a cloth being held over her face, and pulmonary edema, or fluid in the lungs, caused by a lack of oxygen in the body. He said he found no signs that her death was related to a recent kidney stone procedure she was recovering from.

Rutgers was found the next evening by her mother, Michelle Beyer, who arrived to drop off Rutgers' daughter Aria after a family Christmas party and found the door dead-bolted shut. Rutgers was lying sideways across the bed, covered from head to toe in a thick, cheetah-print blanket, according to Beyer, who also testified during the hearing.

HDPS Sgt. Caleb Dullock, the first officer on scene after Beyer's 911 call, alerted detectives right away. He testified he was immediately suspicious of the circumstances, having been called to that same apartment 19 hours earlier, at 2 a.m.

Estrada was the one that had called police. He was standing outside the house, and he told Dullock that he had gone for a walk and returned to find the door locked.

According to Dullock, Estrada expressed concern that someone had hurt Rutgers or that she had suffered a medical incident inside.

Dullock testified during the hearing he found Estrada's demeanor that night "strange" — he had put his hands in the air as the police sergeant arrived and had kept them up for a minute or two before Dullock told him he could relax.

"His concern didn't seem to match the door being locked," Dullock also said.

Dullock could not get anyone to come to the door after knocking and calling Rutgers' phone, so he asked Estrada to move along. Estrada said he would get a ride home.

When Rutgers was found dead later that same day, Estrada quickly became a person of interest, and police interviewed him at home that same evening before asking him to come to the police station the next morning for a longer interview. Estrada was cooperative and met police at the station at 10:30 the next morning to sit for the interview in which he confessed, according to Maat.

Estrada will remain in the custody of the Ottawa County Jail while he awaits trial.

