Detective husband of woman charged over Capitol riot filed for divorce a month later, report says

Graeme Massie
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;A large group of pro-Trump protesters stands on the East steps of the Capitol Building after storming its grounds on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC&lt;/p&gt; (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

A large group of pro-Trump protesters stands on the East steps of the Capitol Building after storming its grounds on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC

(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

The detective husband of a woman charged in the Capitol riot filed for divorce a month after the 6 January violence, reports say.

Jennifer Marie Heinl was arrested this week and charged with violent entry, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and other felonies in connection with the pro-Trump riot.

The attack on the Capitol left five dead, including a police officer, and was aimed at preventing the certification of Joe Biden’s election in over the ex-president.

Heinl’s husband, Mike Heinl, is a veteran police detective in Shaler, Pennsylvania, and a member of the FBI’s violent crime task force in Pittsburgh.

The couple got married in 2013 and Allegheny County’s Department of Court Records show that he filed for divorce on 19 February, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Prosecutors say that Jennifer Heinl, 55, is linked to Kenneth Grayson of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, who is also facing charges.

Read more:

Calls for resignation of Texas congressman who invoked lynching in Asian hate crime hearing

Biden to send 4 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico

Marjorie Taylor Greene faces expulsion bid - follow live

Marjorie Taylor Greene locked out of Twitter as Democrats move to expel her from Congress

The FBI executed a federal search warrant for Grayson’s Facebook account, where they discovered messages with Ms Heinl between 12 November 2020 and 11 January 2021.

Investigators say that in those messages they discussed travel to Washington DC, rental vehicles and hotels.

Authorities say that Ms Heinl told them she went to Washington DC on 5 January and returned on 6 January, and that she only saw Mr Grayson in the city and did not enter the US Capitol. But prosecutors say that photos show Ms Heinl and Mr Grayson standing together in the Capitol Rotunda, and others placed her in and around the building.

Ms Heinl was released on a $10,000 bond following the hearing on Thursday.

Shaler police chief Sean Frank said that Mike Heinl has worked for the department for 30 years and had discouraged his wife from going to Washington DC.

“He happens to be married to her. Mike is not a subject of investigation,” said Mr Frank.

“In fact, he asked her not to go. She apparently told him ‘I’m going to the rally.’ He had no idea it would be more than that.”

And he added: “She’s responsible for her actions. It’s unfortunate he’s becoming the focal point of this investigation.

“He’s very disappointed in the actions of his wife. He doesn’t blame the FBI. They have a job to do.”

Recommended Stories

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. THE CLAIM: On Tuesday, hours before police say Robert Aaron Long killed eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses, he posted on Facebook that China was engaged in a “COVID coverup” and “AMERICANS NEED TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST CHINA, NOW.” The image is designed to look like a Facebook post made by Long.

  • Residents Assess Damage Caused by Powerful Storms in North Carolina

    The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings as a line of thunderstorms moved through North Carolina on March 18.Scott Steed and his wife assessed damage in their neighborhood in Whitsett, southwest of Burlington, on Thursday afternoon. Homes were missing shingles, windows were broken, and debris can be seen scattered around the housing development.The NWS had issued a tornado warning for the area Thursday afternoon. The risk of widespread severe weather had diminished by Thursday evening. Credit: Scott Steed via Storyful

  • States are slowly moving to ban the homophobic ‘gay panic’ defence

    A step forward in New Mexico could see another state join the ranks of those banning a pernicious legal principle

  • San Francisco police arrest 3 in recent Chinatown attack

    San Francisco police said Wednesday they arrested three men in connection with a brazen attack on a 67-year-old man inside a laundromat in Chinatown last month, one of several recent attacks on elderly Asian Americans in the Bay Area. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was seated inside the laundromat on the evening of Feb. 23 when three men walked in and one of them jump-kicked him in the chest. Police arrested the three suspects Wednesday morning, all 19-year-olds from the city of Antioch, who were also wanted in connection with auto burglaries that occurred shortly before the laundromat attack, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

  • Why anti-Asian hate incidents often go unreported and how to help

    The white gunman's deadly rampage in Georgia that left six Asian women dead, and occurred amid a spate of anti-Asian attacks nationwide, has sent shockwaves of fear through the Asian American community. Many Asian Americans and advocates say this doesn't lessen the collective pain or fear, and the incident exposes new gaps in data collection on anti-Asian attacks and law enforcement responses to alleged hate-fueled incidents. "There has to be acknowledgement that regardless of what that person's motivations were, Asian and Pacific Islander communities are still feeling this act of hate very deeply and very personally," Carmelyn Malalis, the commissioner of the New York City Commission on Human Rights, told ABC News, "especially in light of the violence and stigma that we have continued to endure and that has continually been leveled against our communities over the past year."

  • Rep. Jimmy Gomez Introduces Resolution To Expel Marjorie Taylor Greene From Congress

    More than 70 House Democrats have co-sponsored the resolution to expel the far-right conspiracy theorist. It has zero Republican support.

  • Man arrested after shooting at Visalia police officers

    A man was arrested after a standoff with Visalia police officers on Friday morning.

  • No queue, reduced crowds at Wimbledon as COVID-19 causes ticketing change

    The queue, which has become part of Wimbledon folklore, with fans lining up from the early hours and even camping overnight to snap up tickets for the showcourts and grounds, will be abandoned for this year's tournament in favour of online sales. The Wimbledon Championships were cancelled last year for the first time in the Open era due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the AELTC board hopes to welcome fans back in June-July.

  • Tucker Carlson accuses Biden of punishing the rich by raising taxes on households making over $400,000

    Biden has proposed a tax increase on households that make more than $400,000, but won't raise taxes on families making less than $400,000.

  • Justice is hoping for justice after alleging Justin Bieber copied their logo

    Move over, Justice League, there’s anther Justice battle this week.

  • "Climate facts are back" on the EPA website

    After being removed from the website four years ago, "climate facts are back," Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said.

  • SC pair running babysitting business accused of sexually abusing 6 children

    The Greenville man and woman ran a home babysitting business and are accused of abusing children who were 3 months to 7 years old.

  • Vanessa Bryant names officers who allegedly took Kobe, Gianna helicopter crash photos

    In a series of Instagram posts, Vanessa Bryant released names of officers who allegedly took photos of the crash and then "boasted" about and shared them with others.

  • Armie Hammer’s attorney calls rape accusation ‘outrageous’ and shares alleged screenshot of messages that ‘undermine’ claims

    Attorney called the allegations an ‘attention-seeking and ill-advised legal bid’

  • Man detained near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence with rifle, ammunition in his car

    The man was stopped by Secret Service following an intelligence bulletin from Texas, D.C. Police said.

  • Daughter of senator identified as NYC racist rant suspect

    The suspect wanted for an ugly, racist rant in a New York City cab has come forward, and her identity is just as shocking as the hate she spewed.

  • 12 transgender models who are changing the industry

    Leyna Bloom just became the first transgender woman of color to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

  • Wall Street ends sharply lower, hit by bond yields and COVID-19 worries

    Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq tumbling 3%, hit by rising Treasury yields and fresh worries about the coronavirus pandemic in Europe. Losses in U.S. stocks accelerated after France's prime minister imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and several other regions due to the health crisis. It was the Nasdaq's steepest one-day drop since Feb. 25.

  • Repairs underway near Wellington MBTA Station after Orange Line derailment

    Shuttle buses will replace train service on a section of the Orange Line for three weeks as crews work to fix the damage.

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.