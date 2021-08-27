Detective: Inmate attacked guard

Aug. 27—COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township allegedly attacked a correctional officer upon being brought in for processing, according to Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark.

Robert L. Adams, 42, is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary harassment charge. Stark filed those charges in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.

At 8:45 p.m. Aug. 10, several correctional officers were performing a search of Adams who had just been committed. The jail policy requires that newly committed inmates be fully searched in a private room located in the intake area of the jail, Stark reported.

During the search, officers reported that Adams refused to comply with their orders. He became allegedly unruly and allegedly punched Correction Officer Devin Pietkiewicz in the face, splitting his lip, Stark reported.

Adams allegedly drew his arm back in an attempt to strike again and struck another correctional officer in the chest, Stark reported.

Adams was physically brought under control with three quick strikes to the torso and two bursts of pepper spray, Stark reported.

Adams has several pending cases involving simple assault and disorderly conduct.

A preliminary hearing is pending.